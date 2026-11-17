Reviralis has introduced Reviralis Complete, a daily dietary supplement in capsule form that pairs a full multivitamin and mineral panel with an 18-ingredient botanical blend, for adults who make whole-body wellness part of their everyday habits. The company says Reviralis capsules can be ordered starting today.

A Reviralis Complete bottle contains 60 capsules; at two capsules per serving, that is 30 servings. The panel records 22 vitamins and minerals, each with its amount and Daily Value, from vitamin A as beta carotene to potassium as potassium citrate, and then a 661 mg proprietary blend of 18 ingredients headed by DMAE bitartrate and L-glutamine. The Reviralis label notes that the product is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.









Reviralis Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Reviralis Complete is built in two parts. The first is a multivitamin and mineral panel in which every one of the 22 nutrients carries its own amount and percent Daily Value. Alongside it sits a proprietary blend gathering plant extracts, amino acids, a trace element, a fatty acid and several related compounds under one combined figure of 661 mg, naming each component in order without individual figures. The shell is cellulose, which the label calls a vegetable capsule.

Reviralis frames the product as a two-capsule daily routine for adults. What the bottle states concerns contents and directions, and the company draws no conclusions about outcomes in this announcement.

Reviralis Ingredients: 22 Vitamins and Minerals and an 18-Ingredient Blend

The Reviralis ingredients reach from nutrients found in nearly every multivitamin to extracts of leaves, seeds, roots and fruit. Some have been part of nutrition science for a century; others are known chiefly from traditional preparations or recent laboratory work. Applying any of that knowledge to a combined capsule means matching chemical form, dose and duration against what the label discloses. The full set of Reviralis Complete capsules ingredients is grouped below in the sequence the panel follows.

Vitamins A, C, D and E

Four vitamins open the panel. Vitamin A is supplied as beta carotene, the orange pigment of carrots, sweet potatoes and squash, at 720 mcg RAE (80% DV). Vitamin C appears as ascorbic acid at 125 mg (139% DV), vitamin D as cholecalciferol, the D3 form, at 2.5 mcg (13% DV), and vitamin E as dl-alpha tocopheryl acetate at 27 mg (180% DV). Each has decades of general research behind it, none of it about this product. The amounts are printed as content, and Reviralis ties no outcome to them.

B Vitamins and Choline

Eight lines cover the B vitamins and choline: thiamine as thiamine mononitrate (3 mg, 250% DV), riboflavin (1.7 mg, 131% DV), niacin (12.5 mg, 78% DV), vitamin B6 as pyridoxal phosphate (12 mg, 706% DV), folate (680 mcg DFE, from 400 mcg of folic acid, 170% DV), biotin (3 mcg, 10% DV), pantothenic acid as d-calcium pantothenate (12 mg, 240% DV) and choline as choline bitartrate (31 mg, 6% DV). The folate line uses dietary folate equivalents, a unit that puts folic acid and food folate on one scale. These nutrients occur in grains, legumes, eggs, dairy, meat and leafy vegetables, and the Reviralis panel lists them as content, with no effect attached.

Zinc and Selenium

Zinc and selenium are trace minerals found in seafood, meat, whole grains and, in the case of selenium, Brazil nuts. Reviralis lists zinc as zinc oxide at 10 mg and selenium as L-selenomethionine, selenium bound to the amino acid methionine, at 50 mcg; each amount equals 91% of its Daily Value. Both minerals appear in most multivitamin and mineral products, and the literature on each is wide, with conclusions that hinge on chemical form and dose. On this panel, the two lines are disclosures of quantity, and no result is attached to them.

Calcium, Magnesium, Iron and Other Minerals

The remaining eight minerals appear in smaller shares of their Daily Values: calcium as calcium carbonate (20 mg, 2%), iron as ferrous fumarate (1 mg, 6%), magnesium as magnesium oxide (50 mg, 12%), copper as copper gluconate (0.052 mg, 6%), manganese as manganese amino acid chelate (0.4 mg, 17%), chromium as chromium polynicotinate (12 mcg, 34%), molybdenum as molybdenum amino acid chelate (10 mcg, 22%) and potassium as potassium citrate (50 mg, 1%). The amino acid chelates among them pair a mineral with an amino acid. Listing these minerals on the panel shows what a serving contains and nothing more.

DMAE, Amino Acids and Inositol

The blend opens with DMAE bitartrate (dimethylaminoethanol), a small organic compound chemically related to choline; first place in a blend list signals the largest share of the 661 mg by convention. Five more of the 18 entries belong to this group: L-glutamine and glutamic acid, two amino acids found in protein foods, the second also known for the savory taste of tomatoes, aged cheese and mushrooms; inositol, a carbohydrate-like compound present in fruit, beans, grains and nuts; N-acetyl L-tyrosine, an acetylated form of the amino acid tyrosine; and GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which occurs in fermented foods. Each has been studied under conditions specific to that ingredient. The label prints no figure for any of them, and listing them proves nothing about the finished Reviralis capsule.

Green Tea, Grape Seed and Bilberry Extracts

Three of the blend's plant extracts come from familiar foods. Green tea leaf extract comes from the unfermented leaves of Camellia sinensis, which contain caffeine and compounds called catechins; the label gives no caffeine figure, and anyone keeping caffeine low may wish to raise this with a pharmacist. Grape seed extract comes from the seeds of Vitis vinifera, the wine grape, and is known for compounds called proanthocyanidins. Bilberry, Vaccinium myrtillus, is a low shrub of northern heaths and woodlands, of the same genus as the blueberry, whose dark berries are eaten fresh and in jams. Results for all three track the specific extract and dose. Green tea ranks fourth among the Reviralis blend entries, bilberry eighth and grape seed tenth, each without a printed figure.

Bacopa, Olive Leaf, Grapefruit Seed, Cinnamon and Licorice

Bacopa monnieri, the fifth blend entry, is a creeping herb of wetlands in South and Southeast Asia with a long place in Ayurvedic tradition. Grapefruit seed extract (Citrus paradisi) and olive leaf (Olea europaea) follow at eleventh and twelfth, then cinnamon bark extract from Cinnamomum cassia, the cinnamon most commonly sold in North America, and licorice root extract from Glycyrrhiza glabra, long used as a flavoring in candy and other foods. Grapefruit and licorice each interact with some prescription medicines, so adults taking medicine consult a doctor beforehand. Research on these plants varies with the plant part and its preparation. The label gives no figures for them and attributes no result to them.

Boron, DHA, Vanadyl Sulfate and Phosphatidylserine

Four compounds close the blend. Boron, listed as boron citrate, is a trace element present in fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes. DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid found in fish and in some algae. Vanadyl sulfate is a compound of vanadium, a trace element found in trace quantities in mushrooms, shellfish and black pepper. Phosphatidylserine, here from sunflower seed, is a phospholipid, a type of lipid that occurs naturally in foods such as soybeans and white beans. As the last entries of a 661 mg blend, these four are among its smaller components by labeling practice, and listing them establishes no outcome for Reviralis capsules.

Capsule Format and Daily Supplement Use

The label directions read: "Take two (2) capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water." The label also gives timing: 20 to 30 minutes before a meal, or on the schedule a healthcare professional sets. At two capsules a day, one 60-capsule bottle of Reviralis Complete lasts 30 days, and the directions set no further daily serving.

Keeping the bottle out of the reach of children, leaving it unopened if the safety seal is broken or missing, and storing it in a cool, dry place away from heat, light and humidity are all part of the label instructions. The Reviralis bottle is white, capped in white and wrapped in a teal and green label with the product name, the count and the dietary supplement statement. The capsule is how these ingredients are packaged, and the packaging is no measure of what they do.

Whole-Body Wellness as a Category Term

Whole-body wellness, the phrase printed on the bottle, names a general category used for multivitamin and botanical products that adults take every day. The phrase is descriptive and marks no clinical target; Reviralis does not say its capsules produce a measurable result. Meals, movement, rest and schedules differ from one person to another, and Reviralis capsules accompany those habits without standing in for any of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The 40 ingredients in Reviralis capsules come with research of every kind and size. Vitamins and minerals sit on a deep foundation of nutrition science; green tea, grape seed and licorice have been studied widely; several other blend entries are known mainly from small trials, laboratory models or long-standing tradition. One type of evidence does not substitute for another, and an outcome seen at a stated dose cannot be credited to a blend that prints only its total.

Reviralis research on the complete formula is not yet in print: the capsules have yet to be tested in a clinical trial, and none is offered with this announcement. Separate studies of individual nutrients or plants do not describe what 40 ingredients do together.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Vitamins, minerals and botanicals act in the body, and several ingredients here can interact with particular prescription medicines. The Reviralis label cautions against exceeding the recommended dose, rules out use by anyone under 18, and asks adults who are pregnant or nursing, who have a medical condition or who take prescription medicines to consult a healthcare provider before use. For any adult in those groups, a doctor's go-ahead comes first.

No mention of Reviralis side effects appears on the label. Two capsules a day at the stated timing is the intended use of the Reviralis supplement, and a healthcare provider's advice takes precedence over it.

Reviralis Complete Label Information

Two capsules make one serving, and the bottle holds 30 servings, according to the first lines of the panel. The 22 vitamins and minerals follow with their amounts and percent Daily Values, and the proprietary blend closes the panel at 661 mg with a mark showing that it has no Daily Value.

In a proprietary blend, ingredients run from the largest share to the smallest, and only the combined amount is shown, leaving the share of each of the 18 undisclosed. Cellulose (vegetable capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide are the other ingredients. The rest of the label carries the directions, the cautionary statement, the storage lines, the made-in statement and the distributor's Largo, Florida, address.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Within its own format, the label of Reviralis Complete discloses every vitamin and mineral with chemical form, amount and Daily Value, and names every blend ingredient in sequence under the 661 mg total. The figures above are transcribed from the bottle's label.

Multivitamin products call for a little arithmetic. Adults who already take another multivitamin or single-nutrient product can total the nutrients the products share, or have a pharmacist do it. A plant source is no assurance that an ingredient fits every person. Two capsules a day is the label maximum, and a prescriber looks over any new supplement before it is combined with prescribed medicine.

Reviralis Complete Availability and Launch Information

Reviralis Complete can be bought in bottles of 60 capsules at tryreviralis.com, which serves as the Reviralis official website. Written questions reach Reviralis customer service at..., the address the label gives, and the Reviralis Complete product page lays out the ordering steps.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Reviralis Complete?

A capsule-form dietary supplement taken daily, with 22 vitamins and minerals and a 661 mg blend of 18 botanicals, amino acids and other compounds on its panel.

What Ingredients are Included in Reviralis Complete?

The 22 vitamins and minerals on the panel, from vitamin A to potassium, and a 661 mg blend of DMAE bitartrate, L-glutamine, glutamic acid, green tea leaf extract, Bacopa monnieri extract, inositol, N-acetyl L-tyrosine, bilberry fruit extract, GABA, grape seed extract, grapefruit seed extract, olive leaf powder, cinnamon bark extract, licorice root extract, boron, DHA, vanadyl sulfate and phosphatidylserine.

What is Reviralis Complete Intended For?

Reviralis offers it as an everyday supplement to adults who follow a whole-body wellness routine, and no clinical endpoint is stated.

Has the Finished Reviralis Formulation been Clinically Tested?

No. No published study has put the capsules to a clinical test, and evidence on separate ingredients does not transfer to the combined formula.

How is Reviralis Complete Taken?

Per the label, two capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, timed 20 to 30 minutes before a meal or as set by a healthcare professional.

Is Reviralis Complete Currently Available?

Yes. Reviralis sells it through tryreviralis.com, and the Reviralis Complete ordering details outline each step.

Can Reviralis Complete replace Prescribed Medication?

No. As a dietary supplement, Reviralis Complete leaves medication decisions to a healthcare provider.

About Reviralis

Reviralis, maker of Reviralis Complete, lists a Largo, Florida, address on its label. The product combines 22 vitamins and minerals with an 18-ingredient blend of botanicals, amino acids and related compounds, taken as two capsules a day from 60-capsule bottles and made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Reviralis confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Reviralis does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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