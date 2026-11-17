MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation's largest specialty cake company known for handcrafted Bundt Cakes and celebration-worthy treats, has partnered with Stored Value Solutions (SVS) to launch an enhanced gift card program across more than 850 bakery locations and digital channels.

The program gives Nothing Bundt Cakes a connected, scalable gift card experience that supports both Guests and Bakery Owners. SVS will provide end-to-end processing, digital gift card services, card production, and Bakery Owner funds management, along with the tools and reporting needed to manage the program with greater visibility and flexibility.

“We are excited to officially launch our partnership with SVS. The SVS platform allows us to reach new Guests and elevates our gifting platform. It's easier than ever to give the gift of Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Luke Rupert, Sr. Director, Off-Premise at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The enhanced program introduces several new capabilities designed to support growth and make gifting easier:



eCommerce capabilities that enable Guests to purchase digital gift cards online for the first time.

Enhanced program services and real-time reporting to provide stronger visibility and support informed decision-making.

A streamlined path to third-party mall distribution, expanding access to Nothing Bundt Cakes gift cards.

Corporate gifting and incentive solutions that help businesses celebrate, recognize and reward employees, customers and partners. Digital and physical card options, backed by full processing, card production and Bakery Owner funds management services.



“Nothing Bundt Cakes has built an exceptional brand around helping Guests celebrate life's moments, and we're proud to support its continued growth,” said Jenny Parris, Chief Revenue Officer at SVS.“Through this partnership, we're combining SVS's broad capabilities and industry expertise with the strength of the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand to create a seamless gifting experience. "

About Nothing Bundt Cakes









Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with 800 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada, with plans to have one thousand units by 2027. Bakeries Bring the Joy® by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets and Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Nothing Bundt Cakes has earned recognition as America's No. 1 Favorite Brand in Technomic's America's Favorite Chains survey for the second consecutive year, ranked among the top 20 Outstanding Operators by Food On Demand and received the 2026 Pacesetter Award from Nation's Restaurant News. It was also recognized as a Top 3 Winner in Best Bakery Chain in Newsweek's Readers' ChoiceTM Awards 2026 and is the fifth-fastest-growing brand according to Yelp's 2025 ranking, in addition to placing in the top 50 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/

About Stored Value Solutions, Inc.

A leading prepaid and branded currency provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top global brands to offer innovative, scalable solutions that drive loyalty, engagement and business growth. SVS is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is owned by Atlanta-based Corpay (NYSE: CPAY). Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: FOR INFORMATION Jenny Parris Chief Revenue Officer +1 502-394-1554...