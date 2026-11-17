MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Energy Fuels investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Energy Fuels misled investors about its pending $1.9 billion acquisition of magnet maker VAC. When Energy Fuels announced the deal on June 23, 2026, and again in its August 5, 2026 quarterly report, the company highlighted VAC's Sumter magnet plant and its customer relationships. On October 13, 2026, however, Energy Fuels filed a report disclosing that the customer behind the Sumter plant had been in a contract dispute with VAC since April 2026, had served notice of termination on July 1, and had been in arbitration since July 7. The company also acknowledged that it knew about the dispute while negotiating the acquisition. Following these disclosures, the company's shares have fallen to a new 52-week low, declining nearly 9%.

Who is eligible?

Investors who purchased Energy Fuels common stock on the NYSE American Exchange (UUUU) and suffered losses may be eligible, whether they still hold their shares or have sold them. Investors outside the U.S. may be included, if their shares were purchased on the NYSE American Exchange. Shares purchased on the Toronto Stock Exchange (EFR) are outside its scope. Contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Energy Fuels, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...