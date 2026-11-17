On November 17, 2026, Abacus Global disclosed that it could not timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company attributed the delay to an ongoing evaluation of the accounting for capital account credits provided to limited partners of certain private funds advised by Abacus Global beginning in the second quarter of 2025, as well as accounting for certain transactions between the Company and its related-party funds.

Abacus Global stated that, following its evaluation, it will assess the materiality of any identified issues in previously filed periodic reports, potentially dating back to June 30, 2025, to determine whether corrections are required. The Company also disclosed that it must reassess its internal controls over financial reporting related to these matters, which could result in a determination that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective.

On this news, Abacus Global's stock price declined more than 35% during intraday trading on November 17, 2026.

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