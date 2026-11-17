MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized, print-at-home coloring books start at $2.99 CAD/USD per child and give kids ages 3–8 a screen-free activity while grown-ups get dinner on the table.

Toronto, ON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gravy still needs stirring, the doorbell just won't stop, and someone at the kids' table has already asked what there is to do. Just in time for U.S. Thanksgiving on November 26 and the holiday gatherings that follow, Toronto children's book brand Knight Tara is launching Holiday Cheer Packs, personalized print-at-home coloring books for children ages 3–8. Keeping the gravy off the ceiling is still on you. The kids' table is covered.

At $2.99 CAD/USD per child, each guest gets a four-page coloring book with their first name on the full-color cover and in all three illustrated stories. The entire pack comes in one PDF that families can print on standard letter paper. For every five books purchased, families can add one free write-in copy for a last-minute guest. Put a book at each place setting and add crayons for a screen-free activity while the turkey rests.

“I wanted something I could put on the kids' table before the doorbell rang,” said Tara O'Doherty, founder of Knight Tara.“When kids spot their own name on the cover, they know exactly what's theirs. And if the grown-ups get to finish a conversation while dinner's in the oven, I'd call that a holiday win.”







To build a pack, choose Holiday Cheer and enter each guest's first name and age. Children ages 6–8 get extra details to color in the same story. Families can print the books before guests arrive, put them out between courses, or send them home as favors. The same setup works for a December get-together or a visit with cousins, when adults want an activity they can bring out with a stack of crayons.

In the Holiday Cheer book, children can color Amy the Chihuahua in her holiday sweater. A sample personalized for Maya gives families a look at the cover and an inside page before they order.

See the Holiday Cheer sample cover and peek inside Maya's sample story.

A sample Holiday Cheer cover personalised for Maya. Artwork courtesy of Knight Tara.

For quieter moments between gatherings, Knight Tara also offers individual Tiny Adventures Minis for $5.99 CAD/USD. Each print-at-home book puts the child's first name on the cover and throughout eight illustrated, one-page adventures. The Minis are available in English with U.S. or Canadian/UK spelling.

Start with Amy's Rainy Day Rescue, or choose Emma-Loo-Hoo Saves the Party, Mr. Connors' Big Adventure, or The Knight Tara Crew Birthday Surprise. Print a single page for the wait before dinner, or tuck the whole book and a few crayons into a bag for the trip to Grandma's. They also make a quick gift for a visiting cousin, especially when the grown-up who remembered the gift is already wearing oven mitts.

O'Doherty based the Knight Tara crew on her own pets. The brand's Parent's Guide and research library gives families a place to explore coloring, creativity, and reading together. It also covers dreams and nightmares, with plain-language summaries that explain who took part in each study and what the findings can tell families.







Amy's Rainy Day Rescue, an individual Tiny Adventures Mini, on the fridge. Image courtesy of Knight Tara.

Families can build a Holiday Cheer Pack or choose an individual Mini at KnightTara.com. For interviews, book covers, and downloadable images, visit the Knight Tara media kit or email ....

About Knight Tara

Knight Tara is a Toronto-based children's book brand created by Tara O'Doherty and inspired by her real-life pets. Its Tiny AdventuresTM print-at-home colouring books make children the heroes of their own stories, while The Adventures of Knight Tara bedtime picture-book series explores dreams, courage and big feelings. Learn more at KnightTara.com

Press Inquiries

Tara O'Doherty



media [at] knighttara.com