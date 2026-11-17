MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nevada School Adopts Proactive Solution to Protect Students, Staff, Community from Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, announced today that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Nevada to proactively protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Cornerstone Christian Academy is a private school serving approximately 500 students from 18 months through 8th grade on a 4.6-acre campus in Las Vegas. The school is committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for its students and staff. Its comprehensive, multilayered security strategy includes secure entrances, security cameras, emergency response systems, and regular preparedness drills. In recent years, the school has further enhanced its security posture through the addition of the Centegix security program, increased on-site security personnel, and upgrades to its camera systems. It has now deployed ZeroEyes to further strengthen this approach.

“Keeping our students safe is always our top priority, and over the past four years, we've made significant investments to strengthen our security measures,” said Sean Stafford, vice principal of Cornerstone Christian Academy. “The addition of ZeroEyes is an exciting next step in that journey, enhancing our existing program with another layer of protection to help ensure a safe environment for all.”

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - to local law enforcement and school leadership, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

“We're proud to partner with schools like Cornerstone Christian Academy that are continuously investing in new ways to strengthen their safety strategies and better protect their students, staff, and community,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.co.

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