MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gummaregula named a finalist for Outstanding Women in Law – Vendor, recognizing a year of leadership in defining how AI-assisted legal work can be governed, evidenced, and trusted

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider serving Global 500 corporations and Am Law 100 and Magic Circle firms for more than two decades, announces that founder and CEO Sirisha Gummaregula has been short-listed in the Outstanding Women in Law – Vendor category of the Law.com Leadership in Law Awards 2026. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on December 3, 2026, at the InterContinental London Park Lane.

Presented by Law.com International, the Leadership in Law Awards recognize individuals and teams across law firms, in-house legal departments, and legal service providers. The Outstanding Women in Law Award honors a woman in the legal profession who has made an exceptional impact over the past 12 months through leadership, innovation, advocacy, or cultural influence and who serves as a role model for integrity, resilience, and opening doors for others in the profession. Gummaregula is one of five finalists in the vendor category.

Over the past year, Gummaregula has led QuisLex through a period of significant growth in its AI governance and advisory work. In May, QuisLex submitted for consideration as a reference standard The Five Failure Modes of Legal AI, a governance taxonomy for AI-enabled legal workflows, to the ABA Center for Innovation, State Bar committees, and the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), presenting it at the ABA International Law Section 2026 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. In June, QuisLex earned Band 1 status in the Chambers and Partners NewLaw 2026 Guide for the 16th consecutive year, in both Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services. And in July, the company launched QuisLex Advisory and its Institutional Capability Assessment, helping legal departments and law firms build the knowledge, workflows, and governance required for reliable AI-assisted legal work.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside such accomplished women, and I share this with the QuisLex team, whose expertise and commitment make this work possible,” says Gummaregula.“As AI reshapes legal work, we're fostering a creative and entrepreneurial environment where people share ideas, drive innovation, and put AI to work safely and responsibly.”

Gummaregula cofounded QuisLex in 2004 and was named president and CEO in March 2025, after serving as the company's chief operating officer. As COO, she led multidisciplinary teams of Six Sigma black belts, legal technologists, statisticians, and attorneys, integrating data-driven methodologies to deliver bespoke solutions for clients across diverse industries. She began her career as an M&A attorney at Shearman & Sterling in New York before serving as assistant general counsel and corporate secretary at Quest Diagnostics. She holds law degrees from the University of Madras and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Gummaregula's prior honors include recognition among Corporate Counsel Business Journal's 2024 50 Women to Watch and the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

To view the full short list, visit the Leadership in Law Awards 2026 website.

About QuisLex

QuisLex designs, implements, and operates legal workflows for legal departments and law firms, building operating models that clients can own and sustain. The company combines technology, process design, governance, and execution across client environments and delivers services across contracting, litigation, investigations, M&A due diligence, privacy, compliance, and legal operations. Through QuisLex Advisory, the company extends that experience to help organizations design AI-enabled operating models and build the institutional capability required for reliable AI-assisted legal work. With more than two decades of managed legal services experience, QuisLex was the first legal services provider to earn ISO 9001 quality management certification and has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers and Partners for 16 consecutive years. Learn more at quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

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