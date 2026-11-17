GENEVA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that the Aave App, a high-yield savings mobile app developed and managed by Aave Labs, will add support for USDT (TRC-20) deposits on the TRON network as it expands to Android following its initial launch on iOS.

The launch combines Android's global reach with TRON's leading role in the stablecoin ecosystem, expanding mobile access to onchain savings opportunities that are not accessible on traditional savings apps. With support for USDT on TRON, eligible users in supported jurisdictions can now deposit USDT on TRON and start earning yield on their savings.

Android's extensive global footprint offers a significant distribution opportunity for digital asset applications, particularly in markets where stablecoins are used for payments, remittances, and savings. TRON provides an established infrastructure for this opportunity, with more than $94 billion in circulating USDT, the largest circulating supply of Tether's dollar-pegged stablecoin among blockchain networks. TRON also supports a broad range of stablecoin use cases, including payments, cross-border transfers, and digital asset transactions.

Aave is building the World's Savings App, a simple, globally accessible tool designed to help people grow and manage their savings, with a delightful design experience on the surface and powerful onchain finance infrastructure working under the hood. Users of the app can earn yield on their savings, enjoy flexible access to their funds, and benefit from the Balance Protection program. They can also deposit and withdraw via stablecoins or banks in eligible countries and project their potential savings growth over the years with a future simulator. Following its availability on iOS, the Android launch expands the app's mobile reach, while TRON support connects users to one of the largest USDT ecosystems in onchain finance.

“Aave Labs has a proven track record of building leading DeFi products, and the Aave App brings that expertise to everyday users,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.“With TRON support on Android and iOS, more people can use the USDT they already hold on TRON to access simple, accessible onchain savings with the Aave App.”

“Millions of people in emerging economies already rely on stablecoins on TRON to save and send money,” said Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave Labs.“The Aave App lets them earn on those dollars.”

By enabling USDT deposits through the Aave App on Android, the integration connects TRON's established stablecoin ecosystem with a consumer-focused mobile application. The launch reflects the continued convergence of mobile applications and blockchain infrastructure, as consumer-focused products work to make digital assets and decentralized financial services more accessible worldwide.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of November 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 413 million in total user accounts, more than 16 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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About Aave Labs

Aave Labs is a core contributor in the Aave network and builds products that make saving, lending and borrowing simple and accessible worldwide. Aave is the world's largest onchain lending network, with more than $30 billion in net deposits. Users, fintechs and financial institutions use it to earn interest on stablecoins and other assets and to borrow against them, 24/7, with every transaction visible onchain. The network is governed by the Aave DAO, where AAVE holders vote on changes to the network and its treasury.

Aave Labs' products include Aave App, a savings app for everyone; Aave Pro, for advanced lending and borrowing; Aave Kit, which lets fintechs and businesses offer savings and loans to their users; and Aave Horizon, an institutional platform for borrowing stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets. For more information, visit aave.com.

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