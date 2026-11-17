MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian by Pilot, the AI operating system for accounting firms, today launched custom checklists for recurring work, extending its accounting automation beyond the month-end close. Firms can now build recurring workflows for tasks such as weekly accounts payable and accounts receivable, FP&A reporting, and year-end tax preparation. Meridian completes each step, and the firm's accountants review the finished work.

For each workflow, firms can define a shared standard, assign it to clients receiving that service, then add client-specific instructions. Firms can also create standalone checklists for work specific to a single client.

The firm's process, across recurring workflows

Custom checklists let firms bring more of their recurring work into Meridian, including:



Weekly accounts payable and accounts receivable processing

Budget-versus-actuals reporting

Management reporting and operating-model rollforwards Year-end tax readiness

These workflows draw on the same accounting tools and client context Meridian uses for the month-end close, including reconciliations and supporting schedules. The firm defines the required work; Meridian performs it and returns the results for review.

One firm standard, with each client's details built in

Within each workflow, firms can combine a consistent process with instructions that reflect each client's requirements.

For example, a firm-wide month-end close checklist can require a workpaper for every balance-sheet account. Client-specific instructions then capture what differs from client to client, such as: tying a church's restricted funds to its giving-platform export; tying a biotech company's revenue, inventory, and cost of goods sold to kits shipped, returned, and still unbilled; or deferring depreciation until year-end for a client whose books follow a hybrid tax/book basis.

Meridian follows those instructions each time the workflow runs. When the firm changes its standard process, it updates the shared checklist once instead of maintaining a separate version for every client.

Available now

Custom checklists are available now as part of Meridian. For one-off work, such as cleanup, restatements, and follow-up tasks identified during review, accountants can assign the task to Meridian AI directly. Firms can see Meridian in action at meridian.pilot.com/demo.

About Meridian

Meridian is the AI operating system for accounting firms. It executes recurring accounting workflows while keeping accountants in control of review and final judgment. Built inside Pilot and refined across more than 200,000 months of books for 8,000 businesses, Meridian combines AI with deterministic accounting software and the operating knowledge Pilot has built over nearly a decade. Meridian works inside QuickBooks Online and Xero today, with support for additional ledgers coming soon. Learn more at

Contacts

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at: