MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abstract: Debuting officially on October 30 and simultaneously clinching the Gold Award at the 2026 Muse Design Awards, NEXA introduces the ULTRA 3-addressing stale flavors, unexpected battery drain, and exaggerated puff counts, NEXA introduces Double Juice capacity, Fresh Hits powered by dynamic Juicy Guard technology, and true 10 Days+ endurance.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 30, NEXA officially unveiled its next-generation flagship disposable device in the U.S.: the NEXA ULTRA 3. Coinciding with its launch, the device simultaneously earned the Gold Winner at the 2026 Muse Design Awards in the Product Design - Hobby & Leisure category. Guided by the vision“Ultra 3 Goes Beyond,” the product combines award-winning design with breakthrough engineering-bringing long-lasting flavor, real performance, and effortless convenience back to the high-capacity experience.









NEXA ULTRA 3 Wins 2026 Muse Design Awards

Built for Everyday Satisfaction: Three Major Upgrades

1. Double Juice: Double the Capacity, Zero Flavor Anxiety

Nothing ruins the day like running out unexpectedly. Built with a massive 35mL visible crystal tank, the NEXA ULTRA 3 holds nearly double the e-liquid of average high-capacity devices. The clear, award-winning visual design lets you monitor the remaining level at a glance, delivering rich, consistent vapor from the very first draw to the last.

2. Fresh Hits: Juicy Guard Tech Keeps Every Draw Fresh

No one wants a dull or bitter taste halfway through a device. The ULTRA 3 introduces NEXA's upgraded Juicy Guard technology-an active sealing system that isolates e-liquid until the moment of use.

How it works? When you take a draw, an internal dynamic pump at the tank-to-body connection lifts automatically, allowing fresh e-liquid to feed smoothly into the atomization chamber. As soon as you finish drawing, the pump seals back down, instantly isolating the remaining e-liquid from the chamber.

By preventing continuous soaking and oxidation, Juicy Guard ensures every hit tastes just as crisp, vibrant, and juicy as the first.

3. 10 Days+ Real Longevity: Honest Power That Keeps Up With You

Say goodbye to exaggerated claims and premature battery drain. Equipped with a heavy-duty 1000 mAh rechargeable battery, the NEXA ULTRA 3 easily supports 10+ days of continuous use. A simple toggle allows users to customize their experience on the fly:

Norm Mode (20W): Delivers up to 100,000 Puffs with smooth, efficient all-day vapor.

Turbo Mode (25W): Boosts to 60,000 Puffs for denser vapor, a stronger throat hit, and intensified flavor.

Unwrap and Use: Pure Convenience

NEXA ULTRA 3 eliminates needless setup. Previous generations required removing protective stickers and snapping the tank into place before use. The ULTRA 3 removes these extra steps entirely-simply open the package and enjoy right out of the box.

The NEXA ULTRA 3 debuts with 10 flavor choices, highlighted by three consumer favorites:

Frozen Watermelon: Sweet, juicy watermelon paired with a crisp, refreshing icy finish.Miami Mint: A clean, smooth spearmint crafted for a refreshing, all-day flavor profile.Sour Apple Ice: Tangy green apple with a subtle sour twist and a cool icy exhale.

At a Glance: NEXA ULTRA 3

E-Liquid Capacity: 35 mL Visible Crystal Tank

Lifespan: 10+ Days of Vaping, Up to 100,000 Puffs

Freshness System: Juicy Guard Leak-Proof Freshness Lock

Battery: 1000 mAh Rechargeable Battery

Power: 25W Turbo Mode / 20W Norm Mode

Setup: 100% Ready Out of the Box

NEXA is an innovative brand dedicated to integrating intuitive technology, human-centric design, and premium atomization standards into adult consumers' daily lives. Through practical engineering breakthroughs like Juicy Guard dynamic sealing and high-capacity crystal tanks, NEXA continues to set new standards for long-lasting, reliable devices.

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

POC: Victor

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