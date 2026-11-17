MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. announced today the official launch of You're Not Supposed to Say That with Brianna Lyman, a new daily video channel featuring one of the right's rising young voices and a familiar face to viewers of Fox News and CNN.Produced by the Salem Podcast Network, the channel gives Lyman a platform to take on the political and cultural fights shaping the country without the time limits or constraints of cable television.Lyman, the elections correspondent at The Federalist, has become a regular presence on national television, appearing on Hannity, Gutfeld!, Fox News @ Night, Fox & Friends Weekend and CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip. Known for her sharp exchanges with political opponents and reporting on election integrity, Lyman is now bringing that same approach directly to viewers.“This is the unfiltered version of the things I don't get to say on TV,” said Lyman.“Maybe you've seen me on CNN and you're here to hate me. Welcome. Maybe you've seen me on Fox and you just want to hear more. I've been told you're not supposed to say that. Here, we can. I'm so excited to work with Salem to reach a new generation of patriots. America is worth saving.”The channel features several new videos each day, typically eight to 15 minutes long, with Lyman reacting to breaking news, challenging media narratives and digging into stories that aren't getting enough attention. She'll also revisit the arguments that get cut short during her television appearances, giving viewers more of what they don't get to see on cable news.For Salem, the addition is part of a larger effort to build the next generation of conservative media voices ahead of the 2028 election cycle, with a focus on creators who can reach audiences beyond traditional talk radio and long-form political commentary.“Brianna is the kind of young voice the right needs more of,” said Harrison Weinhold, Director of Salem's Talk Creator Network.“She does her own reporting, she's not afraid to challenge people, and she can hold her own on any panel in the country. On television, she might get four minutes to make her point. Now she's got a channel where she can make the whole argument, every day.”You're Not Supposed to Say That began releasing videos on October 29 and is available on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Instagram, with additional long-form content and live streams planned as the channel grows.

A Fordham University graduate and former Daily Caller reporter, Lyman covers elections, immigration, the media and the political battles unfolding in Washington. She is based in New York City.

Watch You're Not Supposed to Say That with Brianna Lyman on YouTube and Rumble. Follow Lyman on X at @briannalyman2.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

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