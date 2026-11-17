MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Brings AI-Enhanced MFT to the Public Sector for Secure, Governed Data Movement

MINNEAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Fortra, a leading provider of cybersecurity and automation solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration to help Public Sector organizations modernize secure data movement and prepare for responsible AI adoption through AI-powered Managed File Transfer (MFT) solutions. Through the agreement, Carahsoft will make Fortra's secure MFT portfolio more readily available to Public Sector customers, enabling agencies to automate, protect and govern mission-critical data movement across systems, partners and cloud environments. The solutions will be available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

As Public Sector organizations modernize operations and evaluate the responsible use of artificial intelligence, the need for trusted, secure and governed data exchange has become increasingly important. Fortra's AI-enhanced MFT solutions help agencies manage high-quality data across systems, applications, partners and cloud environments while supporting audit readiness, compliance and efficient administration. Built to support MFT experts, these capabilities provide guided, auditable assistance that help teams apply best practices while keeping people in control.

The collaboration combines Carahsoft's deep expertise in Public Sector procurement with Fortra's MFT technology and purpose-built AI innovation for file transfer operations. Together, the organizations are enabling Government agencies to automate file transfer processes, gain deeper visibility into data movement and establish the foundation required to support emerging AI-driven initiatives.

"Government agencies are seeking practical ways to leverage AI while maintaining the highest standards of security, governance and compliance," said Brian Pick, General Manager, MFT, Fortra. "Reliable AI outcomes start with trusted data. By partnering with Carahsoft, we're making it easier for Public Sector organizations to access AI-powered Managed File Transfer solutions that help securely move, prepare and govern data across complex environments. Together, we're helping agencies accelerate innovation without compromising security."

Through this relationship, Public Sector customers can leverage GoAnywhere MFT and Globalscape EFT to secure file transfer workflows, automate recurring data exchanges and improve visibility across complex environments. For agencies modernizing legacy or fragmented file transfer environments, Fortra also provides a supported migration path that helps transition existing workflows and configurations while minimizing disruption. This can reduce transitions that traditionally take months to a matter of weeks, helping agencies modernize secure data movement while supporting compliance, governance and long-term operational resilience.

"Public Sector organizations are increasingly exploring AI technologies to improve services, efficiency and decision-making, but those initiatives require secure and trusted data foundations," said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director overseeing the Fortra Team at Carahsoft. "Carahsoft, alongside its reseller partners, is pleased to collaborate with Fortra to expand access to Managed File Transfer capabilities that help Government agencies securely move and manage critical data while supporting their broader responsible AI and cybersecurity objectives."

Fortra's secure, AI-enabled MFT solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA.

To learn how Fortra and Carahsoft can help agencies strengthen secure data movement, improve MFT operations and prepare for responsible AI adoption, click here or contact (571) 591-6280 or ....

About Fortra MFT

Fortra MFT delivers market-leading managed file transfer solutions, including GoAnywhere MFT and Globalscape EFT, that help more than 6,500 organizations worldwide modernize file transfers operations, eliminate bottlenecks, automate workflows and processes, and securely move data across systems, partners, customers, and cloud environments. Serving industries including Financial Services, Software & Technology, Business Services, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Energy, and Transportation & Logistics, Fortra MFT enables secure, reliable data transfers for organizations of all sizes. From automated server-to-server transfers to secure person-to-person collaboration, our solutions provide the enterprise-grade security, compliance, visibility, and control needed to protect sensitive data and power the most critical business processes.

About Fortra

Fortra is a leader in securing data. We help more than 18,000 organizations worldwide defend every path an attacker could take to reach their data. From stopping malicious domains and phishing emails to preventing sensitive information from leaking through AI tools, our capabilities address threats from every direction. Our security intelligence is shaped by more than 20 years of expertise, real-world signals from our global customer base, and knowledge of how sophisticated attacks are designed and executed. Learn more at fortra.com

Copyright © Fortra, LLC and its group of companies. Fortra®, the Fortra® logos, and other identified marks are proprietary trademarks of Fortra, LLC.

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Jessica Ryan, Sr. Manager, PR

Fortra

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About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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