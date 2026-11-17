MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Museum think tank, in partnership with the, announces the inaugural class of awardees fora first-of-its-kind incubator for innovative leaders in the visual and performing arts. Awardees' organizations will each receive a $100,000 investment to carry out a new idea, and commit to a rigorous, year-long accelerator to build it into a practical model.

The eight inaugural Vanguard awardees are:



Seth Feman, PhD Executive Director & CEO, Frist Art Museum, Nashville

Mai Lê Hồ, Founder and Artistic Director, LayeRhythm, NYC

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell and David McDermott,

Artistic Director and Executive Director, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Aziz Isham, Executive Director, Museum of the Moving Image, NYC

Cody Hartley, Director, Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe

Zoe Kahr, Executive Director, Memphis Art Museum

Lauren Turner Hines, Founding Envisionist and Executive Lead,

André Cailloux Center for the Performing Arts and Cultural Justice, New Orleans Jennifer Weir, Executive & Artistic Director, TaikoArts Midwest, Saint Paul

Arts organizations celebrate artists who take risks but rarely give their leaders the capital or permission to do the same. Designed with faculty from MIT Sloan and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, The Vanguard exists to correct that imbalance – to back leaders who are as creative as the artists whose work they present.

The program opens with a weeklong intensive at Shangri La - the Doris Duke Foundation's global center for culture and ideas in Honolulu, HI - with a curriculum designed by Jenny Larios Berlin, an entrepreneur and Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan. It will be co-taught with Gregory Bunch of Chicago Booth and advised by Bill Aulet, Managing Director of the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship. This is followed by a year of monthly coaching sessions, regional peer gatherings and collaborative workshops, culminating in a public presentation of their work and findings to the broader arts community.

Awardees were selected from nearly 400 nationwide applicants and span operating budgets from $200,000 to $20 million, based on a demonstrated willingness to lead in new ways and a track record for putting new ideas into practice. Each idea starts from what the public wants and values, and is designed to generate its own revenue over time. Their ideas seek to bridge gaps between nonprofit and for-profit arts, leveraging tourist economies to benefit institutions and their communities, reimagining organizations' relationship with the public and building case studies and data between arts and wellness. As The Vanguard advances, cohort members will serve as mentors to future recipients, creating a sustained network of cultural innovators.

Remuseum and the Doris Duke Foundation would also like to highlight the seven finalists from this highly competitive pool; leaders of their respective fields whose work merits recognition:





Anthony Roth Costanzo, General Director & President, Opera Philadelphia

Terell Johnson, Executive Director, Chicago Philharmonic

Julia Kaganskiy, Executive Director, Eyebeam

Anthony Kiendl, Mark G. Falcone Director, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

Scott Stulen, Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO, Seattle Art Museum

Stevie Walker-Webb and Ken-Matt Martin, Executive Director and Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage Yvonne Welbon, Founder & CEO, Sisters in Cinema



More information about The Vanguard and Remuseum's efforts can be found here.

The Vanguard has been generously funded by the Doris Duke Foundation, David Booth, the Alice L. Walton Foundation, the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, the Arison Arts Foundation, Pilot House Philanthropy, Amy and David Abrams, the Hill Art Foundation, and the Jasteka Foundation.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at