MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agents can shop for consumers and pay suppliers for businesses, at any merchant that accepts Visa or directly between agents at near-zero cost, within limits set by the account holder.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspark today launched Agent Account, which lets AI agents hold, spend, send and receive money on behalf of a person or business across more payment methods, rails and currencies than any other agent payments solution. Agent platforms, marketplaces and fintechs can offer the accounts under their own brands and earn revenue when agents hold and move money. Account holders set spending limits and decide which payments need their approval. Within those limits, an agent can pay a merchant using a Visa card or settle directly with a merchant that also uses an Agent Account.

“The last big payment network was built when the interface to commerce last changed. People moved from stores to the web, didn't want to type card numbers online, and merchants lost sales because of it. PayPal solved that for both sides. Agentic commerce makes the interface disappear, and the same problems come back: how does an agent pay another agent safely and efficiently? Agent Accounts answers that on infrastructure we spent years building,” said David Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Lightspark.

At the more than 175 million merchants that accept Visa, a purchase made by an agent comes through as a standard card transaction. When a consumer pays from their account balance, the agent uses a Visa card valid for that purchase alone. Consumers can also pay with a saved card, in which case the card number stays in a secure vault and the agent sees only a card ID. Merchants with an Agent Account can receive funds directly in their preferred currency and withdraw them to their bank.

For a small business, one balance can cover payments that typically go through different systems. A business owner can authorize an agent to pay a U.S. supplier over ACH and a contractor in Brazil through Pix, then review a record of both payments. Lightspark connects the account to banks and local payment networks in 65 countries, while Spark handles settlement between Agent Accounts. Business owners can keep balances in dollars, euros, other local currencies or stablecoins. Funding options include bank transfers, cards, stablecoins and bitcoin.

Agent Accounts brings together four years of work on Lightspark's settlement network, bank connections and card infrastructure. Ahead of launch, Lightspark tested Agent Accounts in production using public connectors and plugins on multiple AI platforms. Agent Accounts is available today to companies building agents for consumers, small businesses and merchants. It's the fastest way to put money in the hands of AI agents while keeping full control over how they use it. Developers can read the documentation and try the playground at .

About Lightspark

Lightspark is the open infrastructure for moving money worldwide. One integration to send, receive, hold, spend, and convert money in any currency, fiat or stablecoin, across 65+ countries. With Global Account, any business gives its users a money account and keeps the economics of every transaction. Follow on and LinkedI, or visit

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