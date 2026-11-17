MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2027 recognition highlights DP World's continued investment in employee well-being, career development, and workplace culture amid 12% workforce growth in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2027, marking its second consecutive year on the prestigious national list and recognizing its commitment to creating a workplace where employees can grow, thrive and build meaningful careers.

The recognition follows DP World's debut on the 2026 list and comes as the company continues to expand its ports and logistics operations across Canada, creating new employment opportunities and strengthening its role in connecting Canadian businesses to global markets.

Canada's Top 100 Employers, an annual competition managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc., evaluates organizations across eight criteria, including workplace environment, benefits, employee communications, professional development and community involvement.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“Being recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for a second consecutive year is a testament to our people and the culture we've built together. As our business grows, we're focused on creating opportunities for our employees to develop, take on new challenges and build rewarding careers. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams across Canada and our continued commitment to investing in their success.”

Investing in People and Purpose

DP World places employee safety, well-being and professional development at the centre of its workplace culture, supporting employees at every stage of their careers.

Employees benefit from comprehensive health and wellness programs, including mental health resources and wellness spending accounts, as well as leadership and development initiatives such as WomenLead, MentorHer and Finance for Non-Finance Managers.

The company also encourages employees to make a difference beyond the workplace, offering two paid volunteer days annually and donation-matching programs that support local communities and sustainability initiatives.

The national recognition builds on DP World's longstanding recognition as one of BC's Top Employers and its Great Place To Work® certification, reinforcing its commitment to an inclusive, supportive and rewarding workplace.

Growing DP World's Canadian Footprint

DP World continues to expand its presence in Canada, with its workforce growing by approximately 12% between January 2025 and January 2026. This growth was driven primarily by the expansion of its freight forwarding business and an increased presence of ARO employees in Canada.

As of January 1, 2026, DP World employed nearly 500 people directly, alongside approximately 250 foremen across its Canadian terminals and thousand more supported through its broader union and supply chain partnerships.

With operations spanning Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Nanaimo, Fraser Surrey and Saint John, DP World continues to invest in infrastructure, technology and automation to increase capacity, improve productivity and create new opportunities for skilled employment.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.