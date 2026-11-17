James F. Gallagher, P.E. F.ASCE, Principal Resolution Management Consultants

The technology, speed & complexity required in constructing data centers can magnify issues that trigger disputes & litigation, if not managed properly.

- James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCEMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2025, data center construction starts rose sharply - up 190% year over year, nearly tripling, according to American Industrial Magazine. The segment, once folded into general office space statistics, has grown large enough to warrant its own category.Third party challenges, such as permitting, zoning, environmental activism and power procurement, have placed a modest damper on the category's trajectory, but the long-term growth outlook remains strong.Beyond those external pressures, a number of planning and operational factors unique to data center construction set these projects apart from conventional construction.“The technology, speed and complexity required in constructing data centers magnify issues that trigger disputes and litigation, especially if they are not managed properly” said James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE and Principal of Resolution Management Consultants, a thought leader in construction dispute resolution.Gallagher has compiled a list of 7 significant factors to consider:1) Tighter timelines reduce margins for changes, errors & revisions.Data center construction completion timelines are condensed compared to those of conventional construction. Data center projects are uniquely intolerant of delays, leaving fewer opportunities to adjust for changes and errors, and to make up lost time. This frenetic pace can ripple through multiple layers of the project holding up downstream tasks and further increasing the likelihood for disputes.2) In selecting vendors on data center projects, dependability can be more valuable than price.Prioritizing dispute prevention keeps expenses in check. Choosing vendors with a track record of finishing on time and on budget can provide value well above what a low price bidder offers.3) Contracts must be more tightly defined... and anticipatory from the start.Contractual concepts such as“liquidated damages” and“force majeure” cannot be boilerplate. Specific issues must be accurately anticipated, defined and valued, in order to minimize the ambiguity that leads to disputes.4) Guarding against security breaches is an additional priority in preventing disputes.During the constructing data centers, the need for heightened security increases to protect sensitive information relating to design, construction and operation. Heightened security adds a consequential layer of risk potential, beyond what conventional construction projects face.5) Lack of focused, specialized expertise can trigger disputes.Construction management that launch projects without adding specialized expertise - in electrical, power, cooling, compliance, technology, robotics and other areas, increase the project's risk potential.6) The potential for 3rd party actions to slow or stall projects is magnified.Slow-downs from permitting, zoning, environmental activism, power availability and materials procurement must be anticipated for their potential to cause missed deadlines, higher prices and other disputable actions.7) A condensed, overlapping timeline makes it more difficult to assign responsibility for disputes.The fast pace of data center construction can blur the line around what actually cause a dispute. For example, was the dispute caused by shoddy workmanship or was it building on top of shoddy workmanship from the previous stage that cause the issue?This list of seven points is not a complete accounting of every factory that can trigger data center construction disputes, and it should not be used as a substitute for guidance from a qualified attorney or expert consultant.“Compared to conventional commercial construction, being proactive in reducing or eliminating the causes of disputes on data center construction projects will go a long way towards improving timeliness, outcomes and profitability,” said Gallagher.“The firms that build in this kind of dispute prevention planning from day one are the ones that will scale successfully as the sector keeps growing,” he said.---------------------About Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.Resolution Management Consultants, Inc. (RMC) is a nationally recognized consulting firm headquartered in Marlton, NJ. RMC operates two complementary practice areas: 1) construction planning and management aspect − helping clients build more successful projects, and 2) litigation support, providing analysis and expert witnes testimongy should matters go to court. Founded in 1993 by veterans in the construction, contracting and engineering professions, RMC has assisted numerous private owners, public agencies and contractors in achieving project goals or resolving cost and resolving cost and time disputes between the contracting parties.Resolution Management Consultants5 Greentree Centre, Suite 311525 Route 73 NorthMarlton, NJ 08053Email:...Phone: 800-390-8800Website:LinkedIn:X:Facebook:# # #

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7 Factors That Elevate Data Center Construction's Dispute Potential News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations November 17, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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