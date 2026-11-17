Scientific Prediction Markets

Participants can trade on open scientific hypotheses and follow new research, with final outcomes requiring agreement among three frontier AI models.

- Conner Lambden

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Science Markets today announced its launch, allowing eligible participants to buy and sell YES or NO positions on well-defined, falsifiable scientific hypotheses. The platform brings together prediction markets and public research assessments for important questions that may remain open for decades or longer.

The first four live markets cover whether new particles make up most dark matter, the nature of neutrinos, the Riemann hypothesis, and the infamous P versus NP problem in computer science. Each market publishes its exact hypothesis and the evidence required for a YES or NO outcome before trading begins, giving participants a clear understanding of what they are evaluating. Each hypothesis is falsifiable and well-defined.

The markets intentionally have no scheduled end date, because it is not known when (if ever) these hypothesis will be fully resolved. Participants can respond to new findings as research develops and, when trading is available, buy/sell as the market price moves on a decentralized blockchain.

Science Markets aims to give people a financial reason to examine research carefully and bring overlooked evidence to wider attention. This enables a decentralized mechanism to aggregate information about the most pressing and relevant scientific questions where people can see them and even participate.

Weekly assessments from AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI help readers examine the research. The platform publishes each model's estimate, explanation, cited sources and the evidence that would change its assessment. Readers can compare those views with market prices and investigate disagreements for themselves.

The same models also evaluate whether the evidence meets the requirements for a final outcome. Under the published methodology, a market settles only when all three return the same definite YES or NO against its fixed criteria. Otherwise, it remains unresolved. Weekly estimates help participants assess the evidence but do not set trading prices or determine payouts on their own.

Once a market settles, its outcome is final and participants holding the winning position can claim the payout specified in its rules.

The public research feed gives readers a way to follow these questions without trading. It brings assessments, explanations and sources together so people can track changes over time, compare interpretations, and understand what evidence is still missing.

Trading is unavailable in the United States and other restricted jurisdictions. Participants can lose the full amount they spend, selling may not always be possible, and a market may remain unresolved indefinitely. AI agreement determines the market's outcome; it does not establish scientific truth.

Science Markets is operated by Conner Productions LLC and founded by Conner Lambden, a former computational scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital who studied molecular and cell biology and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

Conner Lambden

Science Markets

+1 860-266-6376

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Science Markets Launches Prediction Markets for Science's Most Important Unanswered Questions News Provided By Science Markets November 17, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.