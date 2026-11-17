The Willow Park ASC showroom brings McElroy fusion equipment and customer support together in a space designed around the needs of fusion contractors.

Milford partners with McElroy to establish a first-of-its-kind facility bringing fusion equipment sales, rentals, service, parts and training under one roof.

- Chase Brown, President of MilfordFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Milford, a Winsupply Company, today announced its McElroy Authorized Service Center in Willow Park, Texas. It is the first facility of its kind, with space and personnel devoted exclusively to fusion equipment sales, rentals, service and support. The Authorized Service Center has been serving customers for several months and marked its grand opening with an open house on November 13.Developed through close collaboration with McElroy Manufacturing, Inc., the facility represents an evolution of the Authorized Service Center model. Traditional pipe, valve, and fitting distribution branches support fusion equipment alongside multiple product lines. The Willow Park ASC is organized entirely around McElroy equipment and the customers who own, rent, operate and depend on it, bringing authorized repair, parts, training and technical expertise into one specialized location.The development comes as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene piping systems, including PP-R and PP-RCT, expand across water and wastewater infrastructure, energy, industrial processing, gas distribution, mechanical systems and data center cooling applications. As these applications grow and fusion equipment incorporates more advanced controls, digital documentation, and quality-assurance capabilities, customers need reliable access to both the right machines and the people qualified to support them.“The experience customers have with our equipment depends on the support behind it,” said Chip McElroy, president and CEO of McElroy.“With the Willow Park ASC, Milford has brought equipment, service, training and technical expertise together in a setting designed around the McElroy customer. We see this as an opportunity to build on the Authorized Service Center model and help customers get more from their equipment throughout its working life.”For Milford, Willow Park builds on a relationship with McElroy that spans more than four decades, from selling the equipment in the company's early years to becoming an authorized distributor in 1984 and, today, a specialized provider of fusion equipment, service and support nationwide.“Our goal was not to open another wholesale distribution branch,” said Chase Brown, president of Milford.“We wanted to build a place fusion contractors would choose because it's designed around their needs. Here, they can find the right new, used, or rental machine, have their equipment serviced, train their team members, and get the parts they need. All of that comes with support from people who understand what happens when that equipment goes into the field.”Willow Park serves fusion contractors across North Texas and ships equipment to projects nationwide. It also serves as the model for additional dedicated service centers Milford plans to open in other regions.About MilfordFounded in 1972, Milford, a Winsupply Company, provides fusible piping solutions, McElroy fusion equipment sales and rentals, authorized equipment service, mobile repair, operator training, fabrication, project support and quality-assurance services to customers across the United States. Milford became an authorized McElroy distributor in 1984 and today combines decades of fusion experience with the resources and reach of the Winsupply Family of Companies.Media Contact:

Tyler Fowler

Milford, a Winsupply Company

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Milford Unveils First Dedicated McElroy Authorized Service Center in Dallas-Fort Worth News Provided By Milford, a Winsupply Company November 17, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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