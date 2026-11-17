EcoPower Source Inc. marks a major milestone with acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program

Sharita Humphrey, CEO of EcoPower Source Inc. (left), discusses geothermal-powered AI-RAN alongside External Global Advisor Fernando C. Hernandez (right) at an NVIDIA-featured event

- Sharita Humphrey, CEO of EcoPower Source Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As rapid AI expansion collides with growing power constraints, EcoPower Source Inc. (EPSI) is evolving from a geothermal-focused energy company into a diversified power and digital infrastructure solutions provider for AI and digital edge deployment. Building on its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program (which provides access to developer tools, technical training, and NVIDIA's ecosystem), EPSI is connecting its expanding energy expertise directly with advanced computing applications.

“AI infrastructure depends on reliable, resilient power. Through NVIDIA Inception, we are connecting our expanding energy portfolio with advanced compute, supporting both AI and digital edge deployment,” said Sharita Humphrey, CEO of EPSI. In a second major milestone, EPSI has been selected to present“Geothermal-Powered Edge AI for Critical Infrastructure” at NVIDIA GTC in Washington, D.C., which is the company's flagship conference.

Fernando C. Hernandez, External Global Advisor to EPSI, will present the company's proposed architecture at said conference. The foregoing examines the integration of distributed power generation with accelerated computing and communications infrastructure-including concurrent AI and Radio Access Network (RAN) workloads and AI-on-RAN applications supporting kilowatt-scale edge computing.

Humphrey emphasizes that this approach expands what it means to deploy AI in a climate where gigawatt-scale computing continues to garner headlines. Through its broader energy basket strategy, EPSI incorporates geothermal, natural gas, renewable generation, energy storage, and hybrid power configurations to support behind-the-meter generation, distributed energy systems, and microgrid applications for data centers, industrial facilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.

EPSI has screened mission-critical sites important to national and energy security for potential edge AI and private 5G deployments. Its evaluations draw on the company's background and strengths in power availability, infrastructure resilience, and operational efficiency, with integrated solutions tailored to each site's geographic, operational, and economic requirements. Humphrey concludes,“Based on market feedback received to date, we are on track to become the first AI-RAN developer to both own and operate its assets for energy security and national security purposes within the mission-critical domain.”

*Third-Party Disclaimer: Participation in NVIDIA Inception and selection to present at NVIDIA GTC do not constitute endorsement, certification, or validation of EPSI's technologies, business plans, or claims by NVIDIA or any referenced entity.*

Linda Hampton

EcoPower Source Inc.

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NVIDIA Inception Program Acceptance Advances EcoPower Source Inc.'s Expansion into AI and Digital Edge Infrastructure News Provided By Kattya & Co. November 17, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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