Five strategies for faculty supporting student agency

- Derek Bruff, associate director, University of Virginia

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every Learner Everywhere today released Supporting Student Agency in the Age of AI, a new playbook that gives faculty practical strategies for helping students make informed choices about AI in their own learning. Written by Derek Bruff, associate director at the University of Virginia's Center for Teaching Excellence, the playbook shows instructors how to design courses and assignments that support student learning, whether they prohibit AI on an assignment, encourage students to experiment freely with it, or permit certain uses while limiting others.

The playbook is organized around five recommendations, each paired with supporting research, example teaching practices, discussion questions, and additional resources:

1. Listen to your students about how they use AI, when they avoid it, and what they think about it.

2. Learn about AI with your students through experimentation, modeling, and critique.

3. Teach your students about AI, including its strengths and limitations in your discipline.

4. Create AI-free learning experiences that communicate the value of the learning process.

5. Make your expectations clear so students know what AI use looks like in each course and assignment.

Bruff organizes the playbook around student agency because AI has arrived in classrooms faster than many students and faculty could plan for it.

“AI seems to be, for so many students and faculty, something that has happened to them and not something they asked for,” said Bruff.“Students don't want to trash their own learning because they overuse AI, and so they're also looking for guidance. Fundamentally, they're looking for insight into how to learn about these tools and how to learn well with these tools.”

Agency as discernment

The playbook makes room for both“red light” approaches that ask students to work without AI and“green light” assignments that invite students to explore what AI can do, followed by structured reflection. Across both, Bruff emphasizes discernment: helping students build the judgment to choose the right tool and strategy for a given task.

“I'm using discernment to say, 'I'm not going to do this. I am going to do that, and I have some reasons for doing this.' That is the kind of agency I'd like students to have,” Bruff said.“It's letting students know for this type of assignment and for these goals, here are some tools and strategies to lean into, and maybe AI is part of that.”

That discernment is built through thoughtful course design, especially for students who are newer to college-level work.

“Knowing that students are novices, we can't just turn them loose and give them lots of choices,” said Bruff.“Agency is more subtle than just choices. I'm giving students a chance to go through a certain process. Now they have a better sense of what that process is, and they can decide in the future, 'Is this a tool set I want to tap into or is it not helpful?'”

Building trust and supporting student wellbeing

The playbook builds on the spirit of Every Learner Everywhere's 2021 Caring for Students Playbook while offering an entirely fresh approach for the AI era. Bruff sees clear, intentional AI policies as a way to strengthen relationships between students and faculty.

“For faculty who are concerned with student wellbeing, making some really thoughtful, intentional choices around your AI policy and approach can actually help a lot and take some of the anxiety that students are experiencing away,” Bruff said.“If we approach it differently, we can build trust with students.”

Manageable options for faculty

The playbook is designed to give instructors practical, achievable steps rather than asking them to overhaul every course at once. The discussion questions also make it well suited for faculty learning communities and departmental conversations.

“I'd like instructors in particular to see that they have some options, and they don't have to just react in the moment,” said Bruff.“They will find it comforting to know, 'I can make some good choices that are going to do right by my students and be manageable for me to handle.'”

To download Supporting Student Agency in the Age of AI or learn more about Every Learner Everywhere and its collaborative approach to improve student success in higher education through digital learning, visit everylearnereverywhere. To contact Every Learner Everywhere, email..., or call (303) 541-0208. Follow Every Learner on LinkedIn at Every Learner Everywhere.

Emilie Cook

Every Learner Everywhere | WCET | WICHE

+1 303-541-0213

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New Playbook Helps Faculty Guide Students in Deciding When AI Supports Their Learning News Provided By Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education November 17, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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