700 Power BI Initiatives - EPC Group - Power BI Consulting Services

700 Power BI Initiatives - EPC Group - Power BI Consulting Services Record

700 Power BI Initiatives - EPC Group - Power BI Consulting Services Record

700 Power BI Initiatives - Power BI Consulting Services

700 Power BI Successful Efforts - Power BI Consulting Services New Record

Company-reported milestone highlights enterprise Power BI consulting, semantic models, governance, Microsoft Fabric integration and accountable delivery.

- Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect, EPC GroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Group reports that it has completed more than 700 distinct Power BI initiatives and is sharing the delivery priorities that guide its enterprise analytics work: trusted business measures, dependable reporting, clear security boundaries, and an operating model that continues after implementation. The company is highlighting how those priorities inform new Power BI projects, modernization programs, and the recovery of reporting environments that have become difficult to maintain.The company-reported figure refers to distinct Power BI initiatives. It should not be interpreted as a count of separate customer organizations. EPC Group's Power BI consulting services cover assessment, architecture, semantic model development, dashboard and report delivery, integration, governance, performance optimization, migration, training, and ongoing support, with the scope of each engagement established around the client's requirements.A Company of FirstsEPC Group developed the first ever multi-model AI architecture for Power BI:The announcement comes as organizations evaluate how existing analytics environments will support Microsoft Fabric and AI-assisted access to business information. EPC Group's position is that the quality of those experiences depends on decisions made beneath the report: how data is defined, how calculations are implemented, how access is controlled, and who is accountable when a result is questioned."A leadership team should be able to ask where a number came from, what it means, and who owns it without starting an investigation," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "That is the standard we want a Power BI project to meet. The dashboard matters, but the model, security, operating process, and acceptance evidence are what make it dependable."Start with the decision the report must supportEPC Group recommends defining the business decision before selecting the dashboard layout. A finance executive reviewing margin, an operations leader managing production, and a service organization tracking delivery can use the same platform while needing different definitions, reporting intervals, permissions, and evidence. Treating their requirements as interchangeable creates avoidable confusion during development and acceptance.An initial assessment should identify the decisions that matter, the people responsible for them, and the existing information used to make them. The assessment should also establish which reports are essential, which calculations are disputed, which data sources are dependable, and which manual steps consume time. This creates a practical starting point for prioritizing the first production scope.For organizations seeking a Power BI implementation partner, EPC Group advises looking beyond the number of dashboards included in a proposal. A useful scope explains the measures being delivered, the sources behind them, the intended users, the refresh requirements, the security design, and the evidence that will demonstrate acceptance. Those details help buyers compare proposals that otherwise appear similar.The approach also makes phased delivery easier to manage. A first release can address a defined reporting need while establishing reusable foundations for later work. Additional departments, data sources, or reports can then be evaluated against an architecture that already identifies ownership and dependencies, rather than requiring the organization to restart basic design decisions with every request.Build business definitions into the semantic modelA Power BI semantic model organizes data, relationships, calculations, and access behavior for reporting. It is where business terms become implemented logic. EPC Group's consulting approach gives this layer particular attention because different reports can appear polished while calculating the same business concept in incompatible ways.Revenue, backlog, utilization, inventory availability, and customer retention can each have several valid definitions. The important step is making the selected definition explicit. EPC Group recommends recording the source, calculation, exclusions, relevant dates, and accountable business owner for measures that influence management decisions. Changes to those measures should be reviewed with the same care as changes to the reports that display them.Shared models can reduce unnecessary duplication when departments use the same definitions. Separate models may still be appropriate when requirements, security, or workloads differ. The architecture decision should reflect those differences rather than assume that every report belongs in one model or that every team needs an independent copy of the data.DAX, the calculation language used in Power BI, is part of this work. Calculations must be understandable, maintainable, and tested against the business question. EPC Group's services include semantic model design and DAX development alongside the validation needed to establish that important measures reconcile with agreed source information.Integrate the systems that actually run the businessReporting projects depend on the condition of their source systems. EPC Group works across Microsoft data and collaboration technologies, including SQL Server, Azure, Microsoft Fabric, SharePoint, and Microsoft 365, while considering supported connections to other business applications. Integration design should account for source ownership, refresh windows, credentials, transformation logic, and changes that could affect downstream reporting.For example, a manufacturing organization may need to compare production, purchasing, quality, and financial information. A professional services organization may need to connect project activity with staffing and billing. These are illustrative business scenarios, not claims about particular customer results. In each case, the reporting design needs an agreed reconciliation process so the organization can distinguish a source issue from a modeling or presentation issue.Related EPC Group capabilities can support that work where the scope requires them. Azure consulting can address data integration and infrastructure dependencies. SharePoint consulting can help when business information originates in collaboration processes. Power Platform services can support operational applications and workflows that capture information used in reporting. Each capability should serve a defined requirement within the analytics engagement.Microsoft Fabric should answer an architecture questionEPC Group's Microsoft Fabric consulting practice supports organizations evaluating how their data platform and Power BI environment should work together. A Fabric decision should begin with the workloads, integration needs, security boundaries, operating responsibilities, and cost drivers that the organization actually has.Moving to a different platform arrangement does not automatically resolve inconsistent business measures or unclear ownership. EPC Group recommends evaluating those issues alongside the technology decision. Architecture options should be documented with their assumptions so stakeholders understand why a particular approach fits the workload and what circumstances would justify changing it.The same discipline applies to capacity planning. A forecast should reflect observed usage where available, expected growth, peak business periods, and the mix of activities sharing resources. Buyers should understand what has been measured, what has been estimated, and what must be validated during implementation. A recommendation is more useful when its assumptions can be revisited as the environment changes.Make governance part of deliveryEPC Group's data governance services address ownership, classification, access, lineage, and the processes used to maintain trusted information. Within a Power BI project, governance should be visible in practical decisions: who can publish, which models are approved for broad reuse, how access is reviewed, and how production changes are evaluated.Business owners and technical owners have different responsibilities. A business owner approves the meaning of a measure. A technical owner maintains the implementation and dependencies. A platform administrator manages the environment and its controls. Documenting these responsibilities helps avoid a common operating gap in which a report is widely used but nobody is clearly accountable for keeping it correct.Microsoft Purview and related Microsoft controls can support parts of that governance architecture. Their role should be tied to specific requirements, such as classification or understanding data movement, rather than presented as a substitute for business ownership. The presence of a product or a label is not, by itself, evidence that every reporting risk has been addressed.Security requires a similar level of specificity. Access should be tested using the roles and scenarios that matter to the organization. Sensitive reporting can require different treatment from broadly shared operational information. The project's acceptance process should confirm that the intended audience can perform its work while access boundaries remain intact.Prepare Power BI information for AI-assisted questionsAI-assisted analytics adds another reason to make data definitions clear. A model containing ambiguous terminology, obsolete measures, or poorly explained relationships can make business questions harder to answer reliably. EPC Group connects its Power BI work with its Copilot and AI governance services where clients intend to introduce those capabilities.That preparation includes reviewing the information people will ask about, the measures they should use, and the boundaries around the answers they can access. Candidate questions should be tested against expected business interpretations. A convincing demonstration is useful, but an enterprise acceptance process needs repeatable examples, identified limitations, and accountable reviewers.The objective is to give authorized users a useful way to work with trusted information. It does not remove the need for human review of consequential decisions. EPC Group recommends establishing the purpose of an AI-assisted reporting experience before expanding its audience, then evaluating whether the underlying models and operating controls support that purpose.Rescue existing Power BI environments with evidenceNot every analytics engagement begins with a new implementation. Organizations may already have valuable reports while facing slow responses, unreliable refreshes, conflicting calculations, or an environment that has become difficult for their internal team to support. EPC Group's Power BI performance and remediation work starts by defining the observed problem and its business impact.The first question is what failed and under which conditions. A report that performs poorly only during a busy operating period requires a different investigation from one that consistently returns an incorrect total. Documenting the affected models, reports, data volumes, users, and dependencies helps establish a useful baseline before changes are proposed.EPC Group recommends agreeing acceptance criteria before remediation begins. Depending on the issue, those criteria could concern a calculation reconciled to an agreed source, a refresh completed within an approved operating window, or named reports tested under representative demand. The intended result should be specific to the environment rather than a generic improvement percentage.This approach also helps determine whether the next step is a focused correction, a model redesign, a broader architecture change, or additional capacity. It allows the client to understand the reasoning behind the recommendation and the evidence required to evaluate the completed work.Modernize reporting without losing business meaningMigration projects require more than moving report layouts. EPC Group's Power BI services include modernization from other business intelligence environments, with attention to source mappings, calculation differences, security, dependencies, and user adoption. A familiar visual does not establish that the underlying result has been preserved.EPC Group recommends identifying critical reports and measures before selecting migration waves. Business reviewers should understand what will remain equivalent, what will be redesigned, and which differences require an explicit decision. Reconciliation and user acceptance should occur before legacy reporting is retired, with an agreed approach for exceptions that remain open.The value of a migration plan also depends on what the client receives afterward. Documentation, model ownership, operating procedures, and training should support the new environment. Otherwise, the organization can replace its reporting technology while carrying forward the same maintenance and accountability problems that prompted the project.Make training and handover part of acceptancePower BI adoption involves several audiences. Business users need to interpret reports correctly. Report authors need to understand approved models and development practices. Model owners and administrators need the information required to maintain the environment. EPC Group's training and enablement services address these roles as distinct responsibilities.An effective handover explains how changes are requested, reviewed, tested, and released. It identifies refresh and gateway ownership, support contacts, escalation paths, and the documentation that internal teams will use. It also establishes how the organization will recognize a regression or an emerging capacity problem before a critical business meeting depends on the affected report.Ongoing managed services can be considered when the organization needs continuing operational assistance. The scope should identify the responsibilities retained internally and those assigned to EPC Group. Support coverage, response expectations, and improvement work belong in the written agreement so operational accountability remains clear after implementation.An acceptance brief for a new Power BI projectTo make these expectations usable during procurement, EPC Group recommends a concise acceptance brief alongside the project scope. The brief should connect the business objective to the specific reporting evidence that stakeholders will review. It gives finance, operations, technology, and security representatives a common reference before implementation decisions become difficult to change.The first entry identifies a business question and the decision it supports. The second names the measure, its owner, and the source against which it will be reconciled. The third describes the intended audience and the access boundaries that apply. The fourth records the required information freshness and the operating window in which the report must be available.The remaining entries establish how the organization will test the result and maintain it. They identify representative business scenarios, the person authorized to accept the deliverable, the documentation required for handover, and the process for managing exceptions. Each entry should be understandable to the business owner without depending on a particular developer to interpret it.This approach is especially useful when an organization inherits a reporting estate through growth, departmental expansion, or acquisition. Existing reports may remain important even when their original authors are unavailable. A defined acceptance brief helps the team preserve business meaning while deciding which components need improvement or consolidation.The brief is also a practical basis for evaluating proposals. A buyer can ask competing providers to explain how their approach addresses the same requirements, what assumptions remain unresolved, and how the completed work will be demonstrated. That creates a more useful comparison than a list of technologies or an estimate based only on dashboard counts. The brief should remain available to the client's operating team.Evidence, scope, and an accountable delivery teamThe EPC Group Evidence Center publishes selected engagement records with their stated scope and limitations. Those records should be read according to what they establish. A contracting record, a delivery statement, and a measured business outcome are different forms of evidence and should not be treated as interchangeable.For prospective Power BI clients, EPC Group recommends discussing comparable technical requirements and the actual deliverables needed for their environment. The company's published Engagement Charter describes written scope, acceptance criteria, named delivery responsibility, change control, and knowledge transfer. Project pricing is determined through scoping and documented in the Statement of Work; Microsoft licensing is considered separately."Experience should make the questions better and the delivery more accountable," O'Connor said. "A buyer should know what will be built, what evidence will demonstrate that it works, and how the organization will operate it afterward. That is the conversation a serious Power BI engagement deserves."About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based Microsoft consulting firm founded in 1997. Its services include Power BI implementation and optimization, Microsoft Fabric, data governance, Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Copilot and Corporate AI all major LLMs. The company reports completing more than 700 distinct PowerBI initiatives and its founder, Errin O'Connor, has published 4 best-selling books for Microsoft Press available on Amazon:Contact EPC Group via email at..., via the web at or by phone at 888-381-9725.

Michelle Stevens

EPC Group

+1 888-381-9725

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EPC Group Surpasses 700 Distinct Power BI Initiatives News Provided By EPC Group November 17, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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