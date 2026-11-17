EOS GmbH; VulcanForms / Key word(s): Product Launch

VulcanForms Expands Industrial Metal Additive Manufacturing Capacity with Landmark Order for 200 EOS M4 ONYX Systems

17.11.2026 / 17:20 CET/CEST

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Historic investment makes VulcanForms one of the largest metal additive manufacturing operations in the world. KRAILLING, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VulcanForms, an MIT-born company specializing in end-to-end digital manufacturing of precision metal parts, and EOS, a leading provider of additive manufacturing (AM) technology, materials and services, today announced a landmark order for 200 EOS M4 ONYX metal AM systems and ancillary equipment, representing the largest single order in EOS history. The systems will significantly expand VulcanForms' metal AM production capacity at its Devens, Massachusetts facilities, which are already home to 35 EOS M4 ONYX systems alongside additional metal AM platforms in production.



VulcanForms operates fully integrated production facilities that combine metal AM, precision machining, automation, inspection and proprietary software in an end-to-end platform. Serving customers across consumer goods, medical devices, industrial equipment and mission systems, the company produces complex, high-performance metal components for demanding applications. The additional EOS M4 ONYX systems will substantially expand the additive manufacturing capacity within this platform as VulcanForms continues to grow its U.S. manufacturing operations. "Industrializing additive manufacturing at this scale requires technology, production expertise and quality to come together as one manufacturing system," said Kevin Kassekert, chief executive officer of VulcanForms. "Our investment in 200 EOS M4 ONYX systems reflects the scale of what we are building at VulcanForms and our commitment to delivering high-performance metal components with consistent quality and competitive economics. Along with our proprietary printer technology, these systems will give our customers access to one of the largest and most advanced metal additive manufacturing operations in the U.S. Expanding our collaboration with EOS will help us accelerate our growth, support the reshoring of manufacturing to the United States and build world-class production capacity." Launched in late 2025, the EOS M4 ONYX combines six 400-watt lasers with a 450×450×400mm build volume, intelligent process control and the RFS Pro advanced filtration system. Together, these capabilities are designed to deliver the throughput, process stability and consistent part quality required for demanding, high-volume manufacturing environments. "We are proud to be a contributor to the U.S. manufacturing renaissance. It is an extraordinary privilege to be chosen as a partner in this project," said Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America. "This landmark investment reflects VulcanForms' confidence in EOS and our ability to support its ambitious growth plans. Together, we are expanding advanced manufacturing capacity in the United States and demonstrating the role additive manufacturing can play in strengthening domestic production." The 200-system order significantly expands the role of EOS technology within VulcanForms' integrated manufacturing platform. In addition to metal AM systems, EOS provides materials, software and application expertise to support VulcanForms as it scales repeatable production and brings additional AM capacity online. "This is the largest single order in EOS history and a clear sign that additive manufacturing is becoming a core production technology at industrial scale," said Joachim Zettler, chief technology officer at EOS. "Running 235 EOS M4 ONYX systems is not only a question of throughput. It takes repeatable processes, consistent part quality across the entire fleet and reliable integration into the wider manufacturing environment. That is where we will support VulcanForms with our technology and expertise." About VulcanForms VulcanForms develops advanced digital metal manufacturing technology and deploys fully integrated production facilities in the United States. These facilities unify metal additive manufacturing, precision machining, automation, inspection, and proprietary software into one end-to-end platform. By combining technology development with vertically integrated manufacturing, VulcanForms enables American companies to produce complex, high-performance metal components at scale with consistent quality, competitive economics, and secure domestic supply chains. For more information, visit . About EOS EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology, and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions. Graphic material: EOS Press Center











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