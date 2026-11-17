MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Nov 17 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group said Tuesday it had seized 10 districts across two provinces in a major offensive against government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, while threatening further attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports.

In a televised statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the operation had secured 10 districts covering around 7,100 square kilometres across the southwestern province of Taiz and the neighbouring province of Lahj, following weeks of fierce fighting near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Sarea claimed Houthi forces had defeated 12 military divisions comprising 60 brigades of government forces.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The spokesperson also vowed to continue strikes deep inside Saudi Arabia until the coalition ends its military campaign and restrictions on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a separate statement carried by the Sanaa-based, Houthi-run version of the Saba news agency, a Houthi military source warned that Saudi airspace was unsafe except over Mecca and Medina, urged people to avoid Saudi airports and facilities, and identified Saudi oil giant Aramco as "a primary target."

Meanwhile, al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi airstrikes hit the Al-Khawlani sponge factory in an industrial area north of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, killing at least seven people and wounding nine others, according to a preliminary toll.

Subsequent strikes on the factory caused casualties among rescue and civil defence personnel, and two other airstrikes targeted Houthi-controlled Kamaran Island off Hodeidah's coast, it added.

The broadcaster said earlier Tuesday that at least nine people were injured in what it called Saudi airstrikes on a footwear and textile factory in Sanaa, which destroyed the facility and caused extensive material damage.

The figures could not be independently verified.

The developments follow a major setback for government forces, which recently withdrew from positions overlooking Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a vital shipping route linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The withdrawal has reportedly left Houthi forces about 70 km from Aden, the southern port city serving as the government's main base, heightening fears of a possible advance toward the city.

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country's north, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

–IANS

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