MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Ports and Fisheries and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether he paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.

Rane also criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray without naming them directly, claiming that despite Rahul Gandhi's apparent neglect in honouring Balasaheb Thackeray, they remain willing to align with him.

In a post on X, Minister Rane stated, "Has Rahul Gandhi ji even bothered to pay a tribute to the late Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary? Speaks volumes about the regard he has for Balasaheb and his legacy. And yet, the Thackerays seem all too happy to dance to his tunes! VAKARE!"

Earlier in the day, leaders across the political spectrum gathered to honour the late leader. Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray, paid their respects at the memorial situated at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Accompanied by his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and son, Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav arrived first to offer floral tributes. He waited at the venue for Raj Thackeray, with both cousins standing side by side to pay homage.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks and party functionaries crowded the marigold-decorated memorial in Dadar throughout the day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and rival Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde also paid homage by garlanding Balasaheb Thackeray's statue near Regal Cinema in South Mumbai.

Shinde noted that loyal party workers gather annually to honour their leader, asserting that the party continues to carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology and his core principle of 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics. He said the government, inspired by Balasaheb's ideals, is prioritising social welfare and public interest in Maharashtra.

Recalling Balasaheb's teaching that workers belong on the ground rather than at home, Shinde said Shiv Sena members are visiting drought-affected farms across the state to assist farmers facing a crisis.

"We are actively living by the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe. Wherever there is a crisis or a calamity, Shiv Sena is there," Shinde said, adding that instructions have been issued to all party legislators, ministers, and office-bearers to support farmers in drought-hit regions.