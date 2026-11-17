Two young men were killed and another suffered injuries after a speeding car overturned and rammed into a roadside electric transformer near Tankara in Gujarat's Morbi district on Saturday. CCTV footage capturing the horrifying crash surfaced on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Babariya (27), who was driving the car, and front-seat passenger Prabhat Lamka. Their companion, Jivan Dabhi (39), who was seated in the rear, survived the crash but sustained injuries to his lips and back.

According to a police complaint filed by Dabhi at the Tankara taluka police station, the three men worked in flower decoration and were travelling from Rajkot to Morbi for a work assignment.

The accident occurred near Khajura Hotel in the Tankara area, where Babariya allegedly lost control of the vehicle while driving at high speed. The car overturned on the highway before violently crashing into a roadside electric pole and transformer.

The impact left Babariya and Lamka with critical injuries to their heads and bodies. Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while Dabhi survived with injuries.

CCTV footage of the crash has surfaced and being shared on social media.

Car Overturns Several Times Before Crashing into Transformer on Morbi-Rajkot Highway; Video of the Horrific Accident Goes Viral

DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 16, 2026

Acting on Dabhi's complaint, Tankara police registered an offence against the deceased driver, Aman Babariya, and launched an investigation into the fatal accident.