From a cooperative movement established to protect struggling arecanut and cocoa farmers to becoming one of Southeast Asia's major farmer-owned chocolate and cocoa processing enterprises, the journey of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) is an example of collective growth. Located in Kemminje village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the CAMPCO Chocolate Factory has played an important role in supporting cocoa growers while contributing to India's chocolate manufacturing industry.

Founded in 1973, the cooperative has grown into a multi-state organisation with an extensive procurement and marketing network, technical collaborations with major brands and a presence in international markets. For the financial year 2025-26, CAMPCO recorded an annual turnover of ₹3,735 crore, reflecting its growth over the decades. Adding to its product portfolio, the organisation also introduced two new chocolate varieties, Dairy Dream Badam Bite (35g) and Dairy Dream Cream Brownie (40g), on the occasion of Children's Day.

CAMPCO: A Cooperative Movement Born To Protect Farmers

The story of CAMPCO began on July 11, 1973, when visionary leader Varanasi Subraya Bhat established the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited in Mangaluru. Its primary objective was to protect the interests of arecanut and cocoa growers in Karnataka and Kerala by providing them with a reliable market and better economic opportunities.

Established with the support of the governments of both states, the cooperative began procuring arecanut in November 1973 through just five procurement centres. This initiative laid the foundation for an organisation that would eventually become a major player in agricultural marketing and chocolate processing.

During the mid-1980s, cocoa growers faced a severe crisis after private chocolate manufacturing companies abruptly stopped purchasing cocoa beans from local farmers. With limited marketing opportunities, many growers in Karnataka and Kerala struggled to sell their produce. The situation became so difficult that some farmers even considered cutting down their cocoa trees.

Recognising the challenges faced by growers, CAMPCO stepped in and began procuring both wet and dry cocoa beans directly from farmers. To provide a stable market for their produce and strengthen the cocoa industry, the cooperative took a significant step towards establishing its own chocolate manufacturing facility in Puttur.

CAMPCO Chocolate Factory Inaugurated By President In 1986

CAMPCO established its chocolate factory at Kemminje village in Puttur with an initial investment of approximately ₹11.67 crore, taking the overall project cost to around ₹14 crore. The facility was equipped with automated machinery imported from abroad to support large-scale chocolate manufacturing and cocoa processing.

With an initial licensed annual production capacity of 8,800 metric tonnes, the factory was officially inaugurated on September 1, 1986, by the then President of India, Giani Zail Singh. The inauguration marked a significant milestone for the cooperative movement and the cocoa industry in Karnataka. The historic event was also broadcast live on Doordarshan.

The establishment of the factory helped CAMPCO move beyond agricultural procurement and enter the chocolate manufacturing business, creating a more dependable market for cocoa growers.

Collaboration With Nestlé And Amul

Over the years, CAMPCO has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and developed a diverse range of chocolate products under its own brand. Its factory follows food safety and quality standards to cater to the requirements of domestic and international markets.

The cooperative has also entered into technical collaborations and production agreements with major food and chocolate companies, including Nestlé India Limited and Amul. Through these arrangements, CAMPCO supplies semi-finished and finished cocoa products to the companies.

Alongside its manufacturing operations, the organisation has developed its own marketing and distribution network, helping it reach consumers across different parts of India.

CAMPCO Records ₹3,735 Crore Turnover In 2025-26

As India's chocolate manufacturing industry continues to expand, CAMPCO has steadily increased its production capacity and strengthened its infrastructure to meet growing demand.

By 2016, the factory's annual production had reached 18,000 metric tonnes, compared with its original licensed capacity of 8,800 metric tonnes. The organisation had also drawn up plans to further increase its production capacity to 23,000 metric tonnes.

In the 2017-18 financial year, CAMPCO recorded a turnover of ₹1,740 crore, marking another important milestone in its growth.

On January 21, 2018, the then Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, inaugurated a new facility block at the CAMPCO Chocolate Factory in Puttur. A statue of the cooperative's founding president, Varanasi Subraya Bhat, was also unveiled on the occasion.

The organisation has continued to invest in infrastructure to support its expanding operations. A modern warehouse facility is also being developed in Kavu village, around 17 km from Puttur.

For the 2025-26 financial year, CAMPCO recorded an annual turnover of ₹3,735 crore, highlighting its growth from a farmer-led cooperative into a large multi-state organisation.

CAMPCO Expands As A Multi-State Cooperative Society

Although CAMPCO initially focused on arecanut and cocoa, it has gradually expanded its operations to include other agricultural commodities, such as rubber and black pepper. This diversification has helped the cooperative strengthen its presence in the agricultural marketing sector.

Today, CAMPCO operates as a multi-state cooperative society with 133 procurement and production centres across Karnataka and Kerala. Through its extensive network, the organisation supports the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers by providing procurement and marketing facilities for their produce.

Its distribution network also extends beyond southern India, with 11 sales depots across states and regions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam and Goa. CAMPCO also supplies its products to international markets.

CAMPCO Introduces Two New Chocolates For Children's Day

Continuing to expand its chocolate portfolio, CAMPCO introduced two new products on the occasion of Children's Day.

The newly launched products are:



Dairy Dream Badam Bite: 35g pack. Dairy Dream Cream Brownie: 40g pack.

The launches add to the organisation's range of chocolate products and reflect its efforts to cater to changing consumer preferences.

From its beginnings as a cooperative initiative to protect arecanut and cocoa growers to its present position as a major chocolate and agricultural processing enterprise, CAMPCO's journey highlights the potential of farmer-led organisations. Its manufacturing operations, collaborations with established brands, expanding distribution network and continued investment in infrastructure have helped it build a significant presence in the industry.