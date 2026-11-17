A domestic dispute allegedly drove a 36-year-old man to set on fire scrap godowns and shops across Attibele, Anekal and Jigani in Bengaluru. The accused reportedly went on the rampage after his wife left him and moved to her parents' home following frequent marital disagreements.

The fires claimed the life of a 26-year-old worker who was asleep inside one of the scrap godowns, police probe revealed.

The accused, Jeevan Raj, a native of Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu, had been living in Suddaguntepalya for the past few years and was involved in the onion business. He had married around eight years ago and lived with his wife and children.

However, frequent arguments reportedly took a toll on their marriage, prompting his wife to leave and return to her parental home.

Angered by her decision, Raj allegedly began visiting his in-laws' house, repeatedly asking his wife to return. When she refused, he reportedly channelled his frustration into setting fire to scrap yards and vegetable shops.

On October 22, Raj allegedly torched a scrap godown and a vegetable shop in Balluru village, Anekal. A 26-year-old labourer, identified as Manikanta, was sleeping inside the godown when the fire broke out. He died of suffocation as the flames engulfed the premises.

Over the following days, Raj reportedly targeted more scrap godowns in Anekal and Jigani. Investigations revealed he would allegedly stand and watch the fires spread, even recording videos of the burning shops on his mobile phone.

200 CCTV Cameras Scanned To Crack Case

The fires were initially suspected to be accidental. However, the recurrence of similar incidents in different locations raised suspicions that they were deliberate acts of arson.

To identify the person behind the fires, police examined footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras. During the probe, investigators spotted a man behaving suspiciously near the targeted scrap shops.

The police eventually tracked down Raj, who reportedly travelled on a motorcycle while carrying out the alleged offences.

He has been remanded in judicial custody on charges of murder.