“Thank you, President, for your warm welcome in Baku. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the EU & Germany. Together, we are deepening our relationship with our Strategic Agenda. Germany encourages peace & cooperation between Azerbaijan & Armenia. We stand ready to support peace in the region,” the post reads.

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