MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) healthinsurance.org offers tips for self-employed workers, freelancers and independent contractors to find affordable coverage and avoid unexpected costs

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the millions of self-employed workers earning a living through gig work, choosing health insurance can be especially challenging - and costly if they make the wrong decisions. With Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment for 2027 coverage underway, healthinsurance.org is urging gig workers to compare plans and check for financial assistance before enrolling.

An estimated 16.5 million people are self-employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Unlike traditional employees who receive health insurance through an employer, these workers often must find and pay for their own coverage. Coverage for gig workers – individuals who earn money through assignments, short-term projects or multiple customers – can be especially challenging. Since their earnings can change month to month, estimating annual income and determining eligibility for ACA subsidies can be complicated.

The stakes are especially high for 2027. Health insurance premiums and available plans are changing. Choosing the wrong Marketplace health plan or miscalculating your income could cost you thousands of dollars in unexpected medical expenses or premium tax credit repayments.

"Gig workers have many Marketplace plans to choose from, and many qualify for financial assistance," said Louise Norris, health policy analyst for healthinsurance.org.“But it's important to understand how your income affects your subsidy and to choose a plan you can afford throughout the year."

Healthinsurance.org recommends four steps gig workers should take during open enrollment:

ACA subsidy eligibility is based on total annual household income, not just what you earn from one job or client. Independent contractors should include income from all jobs and household sources, then subtract eligible business expenses and other applicable deductions. Understanding the difference could affect how much financial assistance they're eligible to receive.Even if your income hasn't changed, your monthly premium could. Changes in insurer rates, available plans and subsidy calculations may mean the coverage you had in 2026 is no longer your most affordable option. Compare available plans and use healthinsurance.org's ACA subsidy calculator to estimate the assistance you may qualify for before selecting a plan.A delivery driver or freelance photographer might earn significantly more during certain times of year. Consider whether you can afford your monthly premiums during slower periods, along with deductibles, copays and other costs if you need medical care. The plan with the lowest premium isn't necessarily the least expensive overall.Self-employed workers with fluctuating income should monitor their earnings and report significant income changes to the Marketplace by logging into their account or through the Marketplace call center. Beginning with the 2026 tax year, there is no longer a cap on repayment of excess advance premium tax credits. Reporting significant changes in income can help you avoid unexpected subsidy repayments at tax time.

"One of the biggest mistakes self-employed workers can make is assuming their health insurance costs will stay the same from one year to the next," Norris said. "Open enrollment is an opportunity to compare plans, make sure your income estimate is accurate and find coverage that works for your budget and healthcare needs."

Where gig workers can find coverage

Gig workers generally can purchase ACA-compliant coverage through the health insurance Marketplace, even if they have pre-existing medical conditions. Depending on household income and other factors, they may qualify for subsidies that reduce monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Open enrollment for 2027 coverage began Nov. 1, 2026. In most states, consumers must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2027. Open enrollment ends Jan. 15 in most states, although some state deadlines differ.

Self-employed workers can visit healthinsurance.org to:



Learn about health insurance options for gig workers

Estimate their ACA subsidy

Understand how income is calculated About healthinsurance.org Healthinsurance.org provides online resources for consumers about individual and family health insurance. Healthinsurance.org, owned by HealthInsurance.org, LLC, has been providing consumer information about health insurance and health reform for over 25 years. Attachment Four rules gig workers should follow when choosing 2027 health insurance CONTACT: healthinsurance.org...

