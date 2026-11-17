MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability helps IT teams understand the AI tools being used, so they can support employees and govern AI adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp, a company reinventing IT operations with its AI platform, today announced AI Visibility & Usage Insights, a new capability that gives IT a unified view of AI tools adoption, usage, and experience across the organization. With it, IT teams can see how employees are using AI applications, including Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini, Claude Enterprise, Cursor, Notion AI, and others, and get more value from their AI investments.

AI adoption is accelerating across the enterprise, Gartner®projects“generative AI model spending will grow from $13 billion in 2025 to $139 billion by 2030 (Gartner, Forecast: AI Spending, Worldwide, 2025-2030, 3Q26*).” As employees use a growing mix of AI assistants, coding tools, and embedded AI features, IT teams are being asked to manage spend and demonstrate value, yet many lack a clear picture of the AI application footprint, including which tools employees use, on which devices, and where more support would help.

Understand AI adoption and employee experience

ControlUp's AI Visibility & Usage Insights gives IT a data-backed baseline. It offers a clear view of the AI footprint in their environment. The capability includes:



A unified AI application inventory. See the AI tools in use, including Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini, Claude Enterprise, Cursor, Codex, and Notion AI, with application type, user counts, and top-used models.

Adoption and usage insights. Track active employees, total usage, and average usage per user, so IT can see how adoption of AI tools is progressing across devices and platforms.

AI experience scoring. An average AI score and per-application scores highlight apps that may need attention, helping IT address experience issues before they affect productivity.

Platform and environment context. Understand which browsers, operating systems, and device groups employees use to access AI tools, such as how Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise usage varies by browser and operating system.

Physical PC and remote desktop comparison. Compare AI usage and experience between employees on physical PCs and those on remote desktops, including virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktop-as-a-service, and other remote environments, so IT can see how AI adoption and performance differ by how people work.

PII risk visibility. Get visibility into the PII risks employees may be exposing through AI, with tracking and reporting on sensitive data such as API keys, banking information, and more. Flexible filtering. Focus on the groups that matter by app, browser, platform, operating system, or device tag.



“Employees are adopting AI tools faster than IT can track, leaving admins unable to answer basic questions about shadow AI, adoption, or spend,” said Bob Johnson, SVP Global Partnerships & Alliances at ControlUp.“AI Visibility & Usage Insights gives IT a clear picture of AI tool adoption to guide governance, plan training, and optimize AI investments based on real usage, not guesswork.”

With this visibility, IT teams can:



Drive AI adoption by seeing where licensed users are active and where adoption is lagging

Improve employee experience by spotting underperforming AI applications early

Plan investment with confidence by comparing adoption and performance to decide where to expand, consolidate, or add enablement Establish usage guardrails with a shared, evidence-based view of the AI tools in use across the organization

See it at Microsoft Ignite

Attendees can experience AI Visibility & Usage Insights live at the ControlUp booth #5257L at Microsoft Ignite, November 17–20 in San Francisco. ControlUp experts will demo how IT teams can baseline Copilot adoption and extend that visibility across their AI landscape.

Availability

AI Visibility & Usage Insights is offered as an add-on module available to all ControlUp for Apps and ControlUp for Desktops Advanced customers. To learn more, request a demo .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is reinventing IT operations with an AI platform built on real-time data, intelligent decisions, and automated action to help IT teams detect, resolve, and prevent issues before they impact the business. The platform delivers the next chapter in modern workplace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), unifying leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities with agentic AI to move organizations beyond reactive troubleshooting toward proactive, intelligent operations at scale. ControlUp ONE integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to reduce operational complexity and consolidate fragmented toolsets. IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and disruption becomes the exception, not the rule. Learn more at controlup.com.

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*Gartner, Forecast: AI Spending, Worldwide, 2025-2030, 3Q26. Published October 7, 2026, By Kay Arnott, Jon Erensen, Amarendra., Adrian O'Connell, Arunasree Cheparthi, Naresh Singh, Peter Middleton, Hardeep Singh, Shailendra Upadhyay, Rishi Padhi

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.