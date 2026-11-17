MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation's support will accelerate care of women's gynecological conditions with a significant donation to Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation announces the first major investment into a new women's health care pathway. Richard and Cathy Bird of the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation have offered $3 million toward the Urgent Uterine Assessment Clinic and Procedure Rooms project, a pilot aimed at demonstrating the viability of a single, coordinated care model for Calgary for those with uterine conditions. Project leaders look to make the model the new standard of care for women in Southern Alberta.

Through a centralized assessment clinic and four minor procedure rooms at two Calgary acute care hospitals, South Health Campus and Rockyview General Hospital, the project will transform access to care for women with gynecological concerns. By bringing assessment and treatment together under one coordinated care model, the pilot will provide patients with faster diagnoses and appropriate treatment, and ultimately lessen women's worry when it comes to their health.

“Richard and Cathy Bird and the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation encapsulate what it means to be community benefactors. The Bird family continues to be a leader in healthcare philanthropy, investing in the people, places, and possibilities that strengthen Calgary. Together we are taking the first step toward realizing the full vision of the Urgent Uterine Assessment Clinic and Procedure Rooms project.” Paul Rossmann, president & chief executive officer, Calgary Health Foundation

The Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation has supported Calgary Health Foundation for nearly thirty years. Their latest gift was inspired after members of the Bird family heard Dr. Erin Brennand, head for obstetrics and gynecology at Alberta Health Services and the Cumming School of Medicine, speak at a Calgary Health Foundation event. Dr. Brennand's impassioned appeal for a women's rapid access clinic in Calgary captured their attention.

"As a family with four daughters, women's health is particularly meaningful to us. We have seen firsthand the impact that gaps in care can have on women and their families, and we are committed to being part of the effort to improve access to timely, specialized care. We are proud to support the project. It represents an important step toward addressing unmet needs in women's health and ensuring that more women receive the care they need, as quickly as possible.” Cathy Bird, director, Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation, and Calgary Health Foundation donor

Once fully operational, the Urgent Uterine Assessment Clinic and Procedure Rooms project is predicted to cut down on diagnostic and treatment wait times for gynecological concerns by as much as 85%.

“Across Canada, there has been slow adoption of best practices for the management of gynecological conditions. As a result, patients face long, stressful wait times and multiple medical visits before diagnosis and treatment. Through their generosity, the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation will help dramatically lower these wait times, speed up the adoption of best practices, and ultimately give women peace of mind by offering them the fastest, most comprehensive care needed to address their condition.” Dr. Erin Brennand

Through the project, Dr. Brennand and her colleagues expect to see an increase in operating room availability (as some gynecological procedures will instead be performed in the new procedural suites); shorter gynecologist referral waitlists; an increase in the number of gynecologists accepting patients; and a reduced number of emergency room visits for uterine concerns.

Moreover, the creation of an urgent assessment clinic that will operate both in-person and virtually will improve the health outcomes for women across all age groups, better their patient experience, and reduce costs on the health system.

“This project represents an important opportunity to improve how we deliver care by bringing assessment, diagnosis, and treatment together in a more coordinated and accessible way. We are grateful to the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation and Calgary Health Foundation for their generous support in helping us advance a model of care that has the potential to make a meaningful difference for women and families across Southern Alberta.” Amy Good, senior operating officer, Calgary Corridor

In recognition of the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation's generous contribution toward the project, one room at each hospital will be designated the Ptarmigan Foundation Women's Health Procedure Room. With their gift, they have kicked off Calgary Health Foundation's efforts to raise over $16 million to fully fund the project.

Join the Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation. Email Calgary Health Foundation at ... or visit givehealth.ca/donate to donate to the project.

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More facts about the project and about gynecological conditions in women



Currently, Calgary women can expect up to 10 appointments over ~9 months before receiving a diagnosis and an additional ~6 months before undergoing treatment.

Once in place, the new care pathway will cut down the number of appointments to as few as 3 and cut the time to diagnosis and treatment to as little as 9 weeks.

40-50% of women experience an urgent uterine condition in their lifetime.

Heavy uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, a polyp, retained uterine products after miscarriage, endometrial cancer/pre-cancer, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), endometriosis, uterine fibroids, irregular menstrual cycles, and menopausal symptoms are examples of underdiagnosed and undertreated gynecological conditions.

Approximately 30% of women require a uterine procedure such as hysteroscopy and/or tissue removal by age 45.

Endometriosis affects ~10% (190 million) of women of reproductive-age worldwide.

PMOS affects approximately 10–13% of women of reproductive age worldwide. An estimated 70% of women with PMOS don't know they have the condition.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization raising funds to accelerate healthcare advancement. Since 1996, donor generosity has fueled progress, transformed care, and shaped healthier futures. At Calgary Health Foundation we find opportunities to work with donors, medical specialists, community partners, and the public to invest in innovation across the entire healthcare system, all with the goal of offering patients quicker recoveries, improved health outcomes, and a better quality of life. givehealth.ca

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Attachments



Dr. Erin Brennand, head for obstetrics and gynecology at Alberta Health Services and the Cumming School of Medicine Rockyview General Hospital will be home to a centralized assessment clinic at the heart of a project poised to transform care for women with gynecological concerns.

CONTACT: Kimberley McNeil Senior Communications Advisor | Calgary Health Foundation 368-997-1131... Shannon MacMillan Director, Marketing & Communications | Calgary Health Foundation 403-472-9573...