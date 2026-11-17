MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research launching on NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-25 will test advanced materials, autonomous robotics, and next-generation spacecraft systems

Cape Canaveral, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several advanced materials investigations and technology demonstrations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory are set to launch on NASA's Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 25 (CRS-25) mission. The mission is targeted for launch no earlier than 10:47 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 29, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft, launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will deliver more than 35 ISS National Lab-sponsored payloads. Many of these investigations focus on technologies needed to support future space infrastructure, autonomous operations, and commercial activity in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Several projects on the mission will utilize Aegis Aerospace's MISSE Flight Facility, which exposes materials and hardware to the harsh conditions outside the space station, including radiation, atomic oxygen, and extreme temperature cycling.



One investigation from Melagen Labs will evaluate the company's radiation-shielding technology by comparing shielded and unshielded dosimetry sensors against traditional aluminum shielding controls. Results could demonstrate a lighter-weight, scalable alternative to conventional shielding materials used to protect spacecraft and satellite systems, potentially supporting future missions in LEO and beyond. This is the first project to launch that was selected through the ISS National Lab's Orbital Edge Accelerator program.

Another investigation from Dunlop Tires will evaluate the durability of newly developed rubber compounds by exposing them to the environment outside the space station. Results could provide insights into how the materials withstand radiation, and temperature extremes, informing future spacecraft and spaceflight systems. A third investigation from Amplified Space will test a software-defined spacecraft power system that can adapt to changing mission requirements through software commands. Unlike traditional space power architectures tailored to specific applications, the technology enables voltage and current characteristics to be modified in flight, an approach that could provide greater flexibility and scalability for future spacecraft designs and commercial platforms in orbit.

The mission also includes technology demonstrations focused on advancing autonomous robotics capabilities in space.



Through ISS National Lab Commercial Service Provider Arkisys, a third Astrobee free-flying robot named Queen will rejoin the existing Honey and Bumble robotic platforms already operating onboard the space station. The return of Queen will expand opportunities for research into multi-robot coordination, swarm behavior, cargo movement, autonomous assembly, and other robotics applications that could support future in-space operations and servicing activities. TESSERAE is a technology demonstration developed by Aurelia Institute, with mission management transferred to the company's spinout, Rendezvous Robotics. Supported by ISS National Lab Commercial Service Provider Axiom Space, the experiment will investigate autonomous assembly in microgravity, testing whether 32 individual tiles can assemble into a larger structure without external guidance or control. Rendezvous is now advancing that research into a new generation of modular spacecraft designed to autonomously assemble and reconfigure in orbit.

Collectively, these investigations launching on NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-25 demonstrate how the ISS National Lab continues to provide a platform for validating technologies that could support a robust and sustainable LEO economy. From advanced materials and next-generation spacecraft systems to autonomous robotics and self-assembling structures, these projects are helping lay the foundation for future commercial operations in space.

To learn more about research sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, visit .

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ISS National Lab Sponsoring Multiple Next-Generation Spacecraft Systems

CONTACT: Patrick O'Neill International Space Station National Laboratory 9048060035...