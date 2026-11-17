(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Holiday celebrations can take many shapes, from family feasts to small bites ahead of a dazzling main course. However, between shopping, decorating and a calendar full of events, finding time to plan your own holiday menus can be a challenge. A few thoughtfully chosen ingredients and approachable recipes can make hosting feel more manageable and every gathering feel special. A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. Bring a taste of Europe to your table with Grana Padano PDO cheese and Prosciutto di Parma PDO. The cheese's rich, nutty flavor and the prosciutto's delicate sweetness and silky texture can elevate your recipes, whether you're preparing a family favorite or planning appetizers for a holiday party. Both specialties carry the European Union's Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification, which identifies foods produced in defined geographic regions according to strict specifications. Look for the red and yellow PDO logo to help ensure authenticity, quality and traceability. Put these European favorites to work in these recipes that combine simple steps with festive presentation. Easy to serve and full of flavor, these holiday appetizers will have guests coming back for more. Savory Cheese Puff Pastry Biscuits turn ready-made dough into holiday shapes with three colorful topping options: paprika, parsley and sesame, each mixed with grated cheese. Sweet Potato Rounds pair roasted sweet potatoes with creamy goat cheese, savory prosciutto and crisp sage for a bite that looks as inviting as it tastes. Find more holiday recipe ideas at distinctlydeliciouslyeuropean.eu. Savory Cheese Puff Pastry Biscuits

Yield: 25-30 biscuits

Biscuits:

2 rolls puff pastry dough 1 egg, whisked, for brushing Toppings:

1 tablespoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 1 tablespoon sesame seeds 1 cup grated Grana Padano PDO cheese

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line baking tray with parchment paper.

To make biscuits: On lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry dough. Using cookie cutters, cut out shapes, dividing into three equal groups, one for each topping variation.

Brush top of each biscuit with whisked egg.

To make toppings: Place paprika, parsley and sesame seeds in three separate bowls. Divide grated cheese evenly among bowls.

Sprinkle one-third of biscuits with paprika mixture, one-third with parsley mixture and one-third with sesame seed mixture. Place biscuits on lined tray, spacing slightly apart.

Bake 12-15 minutes, until golden and fragrant.

Sweet Potato Rounds

Yield: 16-20 rounds

2 medium sweet potatoes 2 teaspoons olive oil salt, to taste 2 tablespoons butter 1 bunch fresh sage, stems removed 4 ounces goat cheese 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch rounds. In medium bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil and lightly season with salt, to taste. Arrange rounds in single layer on prepared pan; bake until sweet potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.

In small skillet over medium heat, bring butter to simmer. Add half the sage leaves. Cook until crispy, 2-3 minutes. Remove to paper towel and season lightly with salt, to taste. Repeat with remaining sage leaves. Reserve 2 teaspoons butter. In small food processor, combine goat cheese and reserved butter; whirl until smooth.

To make rounds, remove goat cheese to plastic zip-top bag. Cut off one corner and pipe small dollops of cheese onto each round. Top with half slice prosciutto and one crispy sage leaf.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or of the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

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