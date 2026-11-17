(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 17 November 2026 VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2026 I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic



October YTD at the end of October (10 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Autoroutes −6.1% −3.6% Light vehicles −6.7% −4.2% Heavy vehicles −2.6% +0.8%

In October, light vehicle traffic declined amid high fuel prices and social events in the second half of the month. Heavy vehicle traffic decreased due to an unfavourable calendar effect (one fewer working day than in October 2025).



II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1



October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -1.4% -0.3% Portugal (ANA) +1.2% +2.3% United Kingdom* -0.3% -1.1% France -6.3% -2.2% Serbia +7.6% +7.1% Hungary +8.2% +8.1% Mexico (OMA) -4.9% +1.4% United States of America 2 -10% -9.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.3% +8.2% Costa Rica +18% +10% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -0.7% -2.2% Brazil -3.6% +2.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) -6.9% -6.8% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -15% -12% Cabo Verde +9.0% +9.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

2Traffic figures no longer include Atlantic City Airport in the United States, where the management contract held by TBI-AM, a VINCI Airports subsidiary, ended on 30 September 2026. The 2025 comparative traffic figures have been restated to exclude Atlantic City Airport on the same basis.

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

In October, VINCI Airports recorded a slight decline in overall passenger traffic, reflecting mixed trends across its network. Geopolitical tensions and higher jet fuel prices weighed on traffic at some airports (including Cambodia, Japan, Mexico and France), while several airports continued to deliver growth (including Belgrade and Budapest, as well as the network's airports in Portugal, the Dominican Republic and Cabo Verde).

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM) 3



October YTD at the end of October

(10 months)

% change 2026/2025 % change 2026/2025 VINCI Airports -2.8% -1.6% Portugal (ANA) -0.4% +1.0% United Kingdom* -0.5% -0.5% France -10% -2.1% Serbia +6.4% +4.0% Hungary +3.1% +4.6% Mexico (OMA) -8.3% -1.6% United States of America 4 -5.5% -14% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +1.6% +4.7% Costa Rica +23% +19% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.9% -2.4% Brazil -1.3% +2.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) -7.1% -8.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -6.8% -4.9% Cabo Verde +9.9% +11%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

4 Traffic figures no longer include Atlantic City Airport in the United States, where the management contract held by TBI-AM, a VINCI Airports subsidiary, ended on 30 September 2026. The 2025 comparative traffic figures have been restated to exclude Atlantic City Airport on the same basis.

* London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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