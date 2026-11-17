KADOKAWA is now available on GlobalComix.

Voltage and honcomi also join the platform; KADOKAWA promotion runs November 20–December 3

- Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder of GlobalComixNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 17, 2026: KADOKAWA manga is available on GlobalComix starting today. A special Black Friday promotion follows from November 20 through December 3, giving readers a chance to discover romance and fantasy series with free chapters and special deals. honcomi and Voltage also join the platform today, with more than 80 series and over 2,400 chapters available across the three publishers.To celebrate this launch, KADOKAWA will be running a special Black Friday promotion on GlobalComix from November 20 through December 3, offering the first three chapters free in participating series, with discounts on selected additional chapters. Readers can sample new favorites at no cost and continue selected stories for just $0.99 per chapter.The launch marks the beginning of KADOKAWA's presence on GlobalComix, giving readers a new home to discover its stories. The Black Friday promotion offers a first step into the catalog, with free chapters across more than 80 participating series and selected additional chapters priced at $0.99.KADOKAWA titles featured in the Black Friday promotion- To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You: KADOKAWA's best-selling title in this lineup, an ongoing romance fantasy. Read the first three chapters free during the promotion.- Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004: A dark fantasy where heroism is a punishment, not an honor, with an anime adaptation that debuted in 2026. Read the first three chapters free during the promotion.- The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne: A fantasy adventure following an underestimated prince's quiet bid for the crown. Start reading free during the promotion.These highlights are part of the selection of more than 80 series with free chapters; eligible chapters vary by title.“Manga readers have told us for years that they want the series everyone's talking about in Japan, from the people who make them, in one place,” said Eric Tapper, VP of Business Development and Co-Founder of GlobalComix.“Bringing KADOKAWA, honcomi and Voltage to GlobalComix is a big step toward that. Fans can now follow anime-backed hits and fresh romance favorites alongside the rest of their library, while supporting the creators and publishers behind every chapter.”Also launching: honcomi and Voltage- Forget That Night, Your Majesty (honcomi): Seven years after one loveless night with her cursed duke husband, Lunia's hidden past catches up with her, along with the twins he never knew he had. Recently adapted into an anime.- Wish Upon a Dragon (Voltage): A grieving young widow finds an unlikely protector, and a slow-burning romance, in a half-dragon shrine priest.- Summer Love (Re)play (Voltage): On the eve of her wedding, Risa is mysteriously sent back to her college days for a second shot at first love with her fiancé.Readers can explore the new publisher profiles on GlobalComix to find participating series and discover more from the launch lineup.How to read: All books are available now at globalcomix and in the GlobalComix app on iOS and Android. Titles are sold individually; GlobalComix Gold members save 10% on every purchase from these publishers.About KADOKAWAFounded in Tokyo in 1945 as Kadokawa Shoten, KADOKAWA CORPORATION is one of Japan's leading entertainment companies, spanning publishing, anime and live-action film, games, and web services. The KADOKAWA Group publishes some 5,000 new titles each year across manga, light novels, literature, and children's books, and is known for building hit stories into anime, film, and game franchises through its "media mix" approach.About honcomiDedicated to sharing the unique culture and excitement of Japanese manga with a global audience, we operate the original label honcomics. By collaborating with talented creators and partner companies with a proven track record of producing hit titles, we produce and distribute compelling manga worldwide.About VoltageFounded in 1999, Voltage Inc. is an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio spanning mobile content, e-books, console games, events, and more. The company has released over 150 titles through its flagship romance drama app series, Otome Romance. Leveraging its original IPs and storytelling expertise, Voltage is also expanding into digital comic production and distribution, while bringing its content to audiences worldwide.About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital platform for discovering, reading and collecting comics, manga and webtoons from publishers and independent creators. Learn more at globalcomix.Downloadable Asset PackMedia contact: Kevin Van Ness,...

Kevin Van Ness

Global Publishing Interactive, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KADOKAWA Manga Arrives on GlobalComix November 17; Special Black Friday Sale Begins November 20 News Provided By Global Publishing Interactive, Inc. November 17, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.