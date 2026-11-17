Fello Foundry, a publication on how great tech companies get built, is live at fello/foundry.

Hard-won knowledge on building great tech companies, from the founders, investors and operators who earned it.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fello Agency today announced that Fello Foundry, which began as a private community of founders, investors and operators, is now a publication with a single focus: sharing the knowledge of how great technology companies get built. Every news piece, interview and playbook it publishes comes back to that.Most coverage stops at the funding round or the product launch. The useful knowledge sits behind those moments, and it rarely gets shared. How did you land that first massive deal? How did you get your customer to let you talk about it?"Everyone covers the launch. Nobody asks how you got the first big contract, or how you convinced that customer to go on the record," said Zach Ronski, Co-Founder of Fello Agency and Editor of Fello Foundry. "We ask the hard questions other outlets skip."Foundry is live now at /foundry. It covers every kind of technology story, from AI and robotics to space, quantum, defense, medtech, software and advanced manufacturing.Why an agency built a publicationFoundry is funded by Fello Agency, so it doesn't have to chase clicks."We realized we were connected to some of the sharpest people in tech," said Ronski. "So why can't we ask them hard questions? Why can't we take what they know and share it with everyone else trying to build?""It's also a way to leave a legacy," he added. "We get to work with some of the most advanced tech companies in the world, and our firm is growing. Foundry is a tribute to that. I'm excited to see where it is in 20 years."What Foundry coversThree formats, one question.- News. The week's biggest tech stories, read for what they say about how companies are built. Recent pieces take on Ottawa's $1.6 billion stake in Cohere, the case for driverless cars in Toronto, and Meta Connect 2026.- Interviews. Twenty-one written Q&As and counting with the people running these companies, on the details that usually stay private: the first deal, the first reference customer, the mistake that nearly ended it.- Playbooks. Written by tech leaders themselves. Founders and operators take the page in the first person to explain what they did and what it cost: taking a deep-tech product direct to consumer, getting found by AI search, and working the floor at CES.Coverage is global and wide open. Big companies and three-person startups, hardware and software, breakthroughs and failures. Want Foundry to cover your company, or want to write a playbook yourself? Email the editor at...cy.Where it came fromFoundry started as a community. Founders, investors and operators joined a private group to trade intros, war stories and the lessons that never make it into a pitch deck. The expert advice being shared there was too good to keep in a group chat, so Fello turned it into a publication. That community now has 100 members, and they still send story leads, write playbooks and read every piece first.Next stop: CES 2027In January, Foundry heads to Las Vegas to report from CES 2027 and interview the people behind the year's most important hardware.About Fello FoundryFello Foundry is a publication about how great technology companies get built. It began as a community of founders, investors and operators, and became a publication to share the expert advice its members were giving each other. It publishes news analysis, founder interviews and playbooks written by tech leaders. Read it at /foundry.About Fello AgencyFello Agency is a Toronto-based B2B marketing and branding agency for innovative technology companies. For nearly a decade, Fello has helped companies in AI, robotics, semiconductors, space, medtech and advanced manufacturing explain what they build and why it matters, through brand, web, content and campaigns that turn technical depth into commercial traction. Learn more at .

Zachary Ronski

Fello Agency

+1 647-879-4904

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Fello Agency Turns Founder Community Into Fello Foundry, a Tech Publication News Provided By Fello Agency November 17, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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