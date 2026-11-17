MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Avadian Credit Union made financial health resources available to members and non-members alike. Tools offer insight on budgeting, spending, credit, and more.

- Victoria EligweBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avadian Credit Union recently launched free financial education tools through its website, avadiancu, and online and mobile banking platforms.“We believe these tools can provide Avadian members and non-members alike with tips on budgeting, spending, credit, retirement, and more,” said Victoria Eligwe, Avadian's Director of Community Outreach and Development.Visitors to Avadian's website will have access to financial courses, one-on-one financial coaching, housing counseling resources, seminars, workshops, webinars, podcasts, eBooks and more.“These new tools reflect Avadian's commitment to expanding our reach through financial wellness and education,” Eligwe said.Avadian Credit Union is a full-service, federally insured financial institution with branches across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $1.4 billion, Avadian serves more than 85,000 members with friendly and professional service.Avadian Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that is solely owned by its members. For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit or call 888 (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.###

Ashley Wilbanks

Avadian Credit Union

+1 205-985-2872

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Avadian Credit Union Launches Free Financial Wellness Resources News Provided By Avadian Credit Union November 17, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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