Winners of the 2026 TSNN Awards gather on stage during the TSNN and IAEE Awards Celebration held at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee on Nov. 16. Oscar & Associates

The 2026 TSNN Awards spotlight the brightest in the trade show industry, honoring events, companies, and professionals who set new benchmarks for excellence.

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- Danica Tormohlen, VP of Content for TSNNMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSNN recognized the events industry's most innovative shows, organizers and professionals during the TSNN and IAEE Awards Celebration held Nov. 16 at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee during the opening-night festivities of Expo! Expo!.The annual awards honor excellence across the business events industry, recognizing organizations and individuals driving growth, innovation, community engagement, sustainability and attendee experience."The TSNN Awards recognize the organizations and professionals who continue to raise the bar for what events can accomplish," said Danica Tormohlen, Vice President of Group Content for TSNN. "This year's winners demonstrated exceptional creativity, measurable business impact and a commitment to building stronger communities within their industries. We're proud to celebrate their achievements and the important role they play in advancing the events industry."The 2026 TSNN Award winners are:Best Community, Association Show: VMX 2026: World ChampionsProduced by the NAVC, VMX earned recognition for fostering an immersive community experience for veterinary professionals through innovative education formats, peer-to-peer networking, hands-on workshops and special events. New initiatives such as "Birds of a Feather" networking groups, Meet the Professor sessions and expanded educational opportunities helped strengthen attendee connections while supporting professional development.Best Community, Independent Show: Live Design International (LDI) LDI was recognized for creating meaningful connections across the live entertainment industry through mentorship programs, career development initiatives, specialized training programs and wellness-focused experiences. Programs such as Dining with Dinosaurs, career coaching and professional development academies helped unite industry veterans, emerging talent and professionals across disciplines.Best Engagement: Global Security Exchange (GSX)GSX was recognized for delivering personalized attendee engagement through the introduction of Ask GSX, an AI-powered event assistant, along with interactive workshops, targeted networking opportunities and enhanced exhibitor-attendee connections. The event's technology-enabled approach helped attendees better navigate content, exhibitors and networking opportunities.Best Exhibitor Program: h+h americash+h americas earned the award for creating a highly scalable and inclusive exhibitor program that accommodates organizations of all sizes, from independent authors to international country pavilions. Its structured sponsorship program and exhibitor growth strategy generated strong participation while encouraging long-term exhibitor commitment and international expansion.Best Marketing: National Restaurant Association ShowThe National Restaurant Association Show captured the award for its "Big Dish Energy" campaign, a data-driven, multi-channel marketing strategy that successfully expanded attendance, attracted new organizations and engaged younger foodservice professionals. The campaign leveraged creator partnerships, podcasts, social media and international localization efforts to generate measurable growth and audience expansion.Best Use of Technology, B2C Show: New York Comic ConNew York Comic Con was recognized for transforming the merchandise-buying experience through mobile ordering integrated directly into its event app. The innovation allowed attendees to reserve merchandise before arriving onsite, reducing wait times, improving convenience and generating significant revenue growth.Best Use of Technology, B2B Show: Natural Products Expo WestNatural Products Expo West earned recognition for leveraging technology through Beacon Discovery and MarketReady Insights, helping attendees identify products, discover trends and connect with exhibiting brands before, during and after the event. The platforms enhanced transparency, product discovery and year-round engagement across the natural products community.DEI Award: ASLA Conference on Landscape ArchitectureThe American Society of Landscape Architects was honored for embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into every aspect of its annual conference, from accessibility initiatives and affinity-group programming to Indigenous engagement, scholarships and equitable participation opportunities. The event's efforts reflect a broad commitment to representation and belonging throughout the profession.Giving Back, Association Show: Convening LeadersHosted by PCMA, Convening Leaders was recognized for its extensive community impact initiatives in Philadelphia. Through volunteer projects, charitable partnerships, blood drives and financial contributions, attendees collectively supported local organizations while demonstrating the industry's commitment to giving back to host communities.Giving Back, Independent Show: JCKJCK earned top honors for the longstanding impact of the JCK Industry Fund, which has invested millions of dollars in workforce development, education, diversity initiatives, ethical sourcing programs and community projects. The show's commitment to supporting both industry advancement and global charitable efforts continues to create lasting impact well beyond the show floor.B2C Show of the Year: Northwest Flower & Garden FestivalThe Northwest Flower & Garden Festival was named B2C Show of the Year for its ability to consistently deliver an immersive consumer experience that combines education, inspiration, commerce and community. Nearly four decades after its launch, the event continues to attract tens of thousands of gardening enthusiasts from across North America.B2B Show of the Year: CONEXPO-CON/AGGCONEXPO-CON/AGG earned the industry's top B2B honor after delivering record-breaking attendance, exhibit space and exhibitor participation. The event combined marketplace scale, robust education, industry innovation and measurable business outcomes, further solidifying its position as one of the world's largest and most influential trade shows.Sustainability Award: Accountex London and Diversified Corporate SustainabilityThis year's Sustainability Award recognizes both the event-level and organization-wide efforts led by Diversified. Accountex London became the first event in the company's portfolio to undergo a comprehensive third-party sustainability audit and pioneer the Better Stands initiative, while Diversified's broader sustainability program established global sustainability goals, expanded staff education and implemented measurement tools across its worldwide event portfolio. Together, the initiatives demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term industry progress.Honoring the winners who were not able to join us:Industry Icon: Jackie James, Vice President, World of ConcreteJames was honored as TSNN's 2026 Industry Icon for her decades of leadership and influence within the global events industry. A driving force behind the growth and international expansion of World of Concrete, she has built enduring partnerships, mentored countless professionals and helped transform the event into one of the world's most recognized construction industry exhibitions.Outstanding Show Pro of the Year: Kayle Buchanan, ADM TorontoThe event director behind ADM Toronto was recognized for year-round industry engagement, innovative educational programming and professional development initiatives, including its technology webinar series, mentorship program and speaker community. These efforts contributed to significant growth in both attendance and exhibitor participation.Best Design: Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)ISE earned top honors for its "Push Beyond" event design strategy, which blended innovation, technology and attendee experience to drive record attendance and engagement. New features including Spark, the ISE Foundation and the Show Shoe initiative demonstrated how thoughtful design can create both practical and inspirational experiences for attendees.TSNN congratulates all of the 2026 winners for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the advancement of the events industry. Thank you to our title sponsor, Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The awards celebrate organizations and individuals whose innovation, leadership and commitment to excellence continue to shape the future of business events worldwide.

Kim Collie

Informa Connect

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TSNN Reveals 2026 Award Winners at Industry Celebration in Milwaukee News Provided By Informa Connect November 17, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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