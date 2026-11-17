MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Avadian Foundation's Leaders of Tomorrow scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2027-2028 academic year.

- Victoria EligweBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a successful first year, the Avadian Foundation 's Leaders of Tomorrow scholarship will again award five scholarships to Avadian Credit Union members for the 2027-2028 academic year. The application window is open, and applications will be accepted through March 1. The scholarships are $5,000 each for one year.The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship is open to current high school seniors or college students who are Avadian Credit Union members and planning to attend an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college for the following fall semester.“Education is one of the Avadian Foundation's four core pillars,” said Victoria Eligwe, the president of the Avadian Foundation.“The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship was created to further the Foundation's commitment to education and to make a lasting impact in the lives of the members and communities that Avadian Credit Union serves.”To learn more about applying for the Avadian Foundation's Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship, visit avadianfoundation.The Avadian Foundation was created by Avadian Credit Union to help communities and members it serves by supporting their financial well-being to create a better future for all. The Foundation does this by providing grants to organizations working in four key areas: affordable housing, education, financial literacy, and small business development. Since its inception in 2022, the Foundation has awarded nearly $140,000 in grants in addition to the scholarships awarded last year.Avadian Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches located across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $1.4 billion, Avadian serves more than 85,000 members with friendly and professional service.Avadian Credit Union is a financial cooperative solely owned by its members. For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit or call 888 (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and TikTok.###

Ashley Wilbanks

Avadian Credit Union

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Avadian Foundation's Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship Begins Accepting Applications for Second Year News Provided By Avadian Credit Union November 17, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education



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