Company that began in founder's garage in 1985 goes first on the next challenge: protecting what is hazardous, valuable or novel, from data centers to aerospace

- Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Americase, a designer and manufacturer of precision protective cases for aerospace, defense, airline, medical and data center customers, has been named to the 2026 Dallas 100TM. The annual list of the region's fastest-growing privately held companies is compiled by the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at SMU's Cox School of Business.

The Dallas 100 recognizes companies based on sales growth over three years, measured by both percentage and dollar growth and reviewed by an independent accounting firm. Over that period, Americase grew revenue 88% and employees 42%. Final rankings will be announced Nov. 19 at the Dallas 100 Awards Gala.

Much of that growth comes from the rapid expansion of data centers. Americase designs and builds cases for shipping and storing lithium-ion battery backup units (BBUs), which are used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to help keep servers running during a power interruption. As AI and cloud computing drive data center construction, operators and their equipment makers need these batteries in growing volumes. Because lithium-ion batteries are regulated as dangerous goods, they must be packaged, shipped and stored under strict rules. Americase is a member of the Open Compute Project (OCP), a global community that develops open technologies for data center and IT infrastructure.

“A single large data center can need thousands of battery backup units, and every one of those batteries has to be shipped, stored and eventually returned safely,” said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase International, the parent company of Americase.“We started building BBU cases in 2021 for data center customers and their equipment makers. Today that work is a major driver of our growth.”

Data centers drive much of that growth today, but they are not the limit of the work. Americase goes first where the rules are missing, stand in the way, or are not safe enough, often before a standard exists, and designs and builds the answer in Waxahachie. When a customer also needs a regulatory path or validation testing, Americase brings in the dangerous goods regulatory consulting and battery testing of its Americase International sister companies, so the customer has one enterprise behind the work.

“We treat what is entrusted to us as our own,” Kinsala said.“This recognition belongs to the people on our shop floor, in our engineering group and on our sales team who take on the next challenge for our customers every day.”

About Americase

Americase has designed and manufactured precision protective cases and containment systems since 1985. Based in Waxahachie, Texas, the ISO 9001- and AS9100-certified company engineers and manufactures custom cases for high-value and dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, for customers in data centers, aerospace, defense, energy storage, EV/automotive, medical devices, electronics and other industries. Americase is an Americase International company. Learn more at Americase.

About Americase International

Americase International is the first call when what's at stake is hazardous, valuable or novel. As one enterprise, it brings protective packaging engineering, dangerous goods regulatory consulting and battery testing to every customer engagement. When people, property and reputations are at stake, Americase International sets the standard, optimizes safety and co-owns the outcome, empowering customers to operate safely, innovate freely and grow confidently. Learn more at americaseinternational.

Robby Kinsala is available for interviews. Headshots, facility photos and archival images of the original garage workshop are available on request.

Marina Malamis, Director of Marketing

Americase

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Waxahachie's Americase Named to 2026 Dallas 100TM List as Data Center Demand Fuels Growth News Provided By ShuBu Creative November 17, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Waste Management...



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