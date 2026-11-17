AI Visibility Signals helps marketing leaders navigate AI-driven buyer discovery, protect pipeline, and turn AI visibility into business results.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how B2B buyers research vendors, evaluate solutions, and build their shortlists, marketing leaders face a growing challenge: understanding whether their companies are being discovered, accurately represented, and recommended before buyers ever engage with sales. A new podcast, AI Visibility Signals, launched November 11 to help B2B leaders navigate these changes and make informed strategic decisions.Co-hosted by go-to-market strategist Rebecca Lynne Thorburn, founder of Rebecca Lynne Thorburn Consulting, and AI search optimization expert Tommy Landry, founder of Return on Now, AI Visibility Signals connects the technical realities of AI-driven discovery with their implications for pipeline, revenue, competitive positioning, and organizational strategy."Buyers are increasingly using AI to research their options, often long before a company knows they're in the market," said Thorburn. "That creates a real challenge for B2B leaders. You can have a great product, a strong sales team, and a healthy marketing program, but if AI doesn't understand who you are or why you're relevant, you may never make the buyer's final shortlist. We created this podcast to help leaders understand what's changing, where the risks and opportunities are, and what they can actually do about it."Unlike content focused primarily on AI search tools, rankings, or citation counts, AI Visibility Signals approaches AI visibility as a business challenge. Episodes explore how AI influences buyer research and vendor selection, why consistent brand positioning is essential for AI discoverability, how organizations should evaluate AI visibility investments, and where human judgment remains critical as companies embed AI deeper into marketing and revenue operations."Technical optimization still matters, but it can't compensate for a confusing or inconsistent brand story," said Landry. "AI systems need clear, credible signals to understand and accurately represent a business. We want to help listeners connect the technical work to the larger strategy, prioritize what matters, and avoid investing in tactics that don't support real business outcomes."Through their respective businesses, Thorburn advises B2B organizations on marketing strategy, buyer journeys, AI visibility, and competitive positioning, while Landry brings expertise in search engine optimization (SEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), and AI governance. Together, they emphasize that successful AI visibility requires alignment across marketing, sales, leadership, and other business functions.Designed primarily for CMOs, marketing executives, and B2B business leaders, the show also offers practical insights for digital marketing and search professionals responsible for implementing AI visibility initiatives. Episodes pair strategic discussion with actionable takeaways that listeners can apply within their organizations.The inaugural episode introduces the changing relationship between AI search, B2B buyers, and the businesses trying to reach them, establishing the foundation for future conversations about AI visibility, measurement, buyer behavior, and business performance.AI Visibility Signals is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcasting platforms. For episodes, show information, and listening options, visit .About AI Visibility SignalsAI Visibility Signals is a podcast for B2B marketing leaders who need to protect and grow their pipeline in the age of AI search. Co-hosted by Rebecca Lynne Thorburn and Tommy Landry, the show brings together go-to-market strategy and technical AI search expertise to explore how AI is changing buyer discovery, brand visibility, revenue performance, and business decision-making. Through evidence-based discussions and practical insights, the podcast helps leaders move beyond AI search tactics toward meaningful business outcomes.

Rebecca L Thorburn

AI Visibility Signals

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New Podcast AI Visibility Signals Tackles the Business Impact of AI Search on B2B Marketing and Revenue News Provided By AI Visibility Signals November 17, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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