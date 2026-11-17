MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cherry Hill startup receives Kosher certification for its roasted coffee, single-serve pour-over coffee and spiced black tea

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EarthKosher Kosher Certification Agency today announced the Kosher certification of Ethio Roast House LLC, a specialty coffee roasting and packaging company based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.Following a successful on-site facility inspection, Ethio Roast House is now authorized to display the EarthKosher symbol on its packaging and website.Ethio Roast House works exclusively with 100% Ethiopian Arabica green coffee beans. Its line of unflavored coffee is roasted and packaged at its own facility in Cherry Hill and includes:Ethiopian roasted coffee from the Sidama, Yirgacheffe, Guji and Limmu growing regions, in medium and dark roasts, as whole bean or ground, in 12 oz and 5 lb packages.Single-serve pour-over coffee, 100% Ethiopian Arabica ground coffee in individual drip filters of 15 g each, sold as singles, 3-packs and 5-packs.Lali Aromatic Tea, a spiced black tea blended with cinnamon, cardamom and cloves, in 2 oz tins of 20 tea bags."Specialty coffee drinkers increasingly look for clear, trustworthy labeling, and Kosher certification is a mark that millions of consumers rely on," said Rabbi Yehuda Goldman, CEO of EarthKosher."Ethio Roast House is a young company with a focused product line and a commitment to quality, and we are pleased to welcome them to the EarthKosher family."With the EarthKosher symbol on its packaging, Ethio Roast House can now reach Kosher-observant consumers, as well as retailers, cafes and food-service buyers who require Kosher-certified products.

Rabbi Yehuda Goldman

EarthKosher Kosher Certification Agency

+1 8883123559

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EarthKosher Certifies Ethio Roast House, a Cherry Hill Specialty Coffee Roaster Focused on Ethiopian Single-Origin Beans News Provided By EarthKosher Kosher Certification Agency November 17, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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