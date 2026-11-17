MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Optima Mergers & Acquisitions today announced that Andrew Harpole has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Harpole brings more than two decades of leadership experience, most of it as an owner-operator who has built, run and sold four businesses.Harpole joins The Optima Team, the sell-side advisory group led by Founder and Managing Director Lane Carrick. Carrick sets the firm's direction. Harpole is responsible for carrying it out: building the systems that keep engagements moving, aligning priorities across the team, and making sure every decision is followed through.“Andrew has been on the owner's side of the table four times, so he knows what a founder is weighing when they decide to sell,” said Carrick.“He brings the discipline and follow-through that a successful exit takes, and our clients will feel the difference.”“Owners get one chance to do this well,” said Harpole.“My job is to make sure the process behind every engagement is tight, responsive and finished.”Harpole began his career in retail automotive, rising to director of financial services at one of the largest Lexus dealer groups in the country. He then built a series of Allstate agencies that ranked among the top 1% of agents nationwide. He later acquired Shervin's, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, automotive and fuel business with more than 50 years of history. He revitalized and rebranded the company, which was voted Best in Jackson Hole for automotive four years in a row, and he led the transaction in which he sold his ownership stake to his partner.On the advisory side, Harpole served as M&A Director at The 86 Group, a Dallas-area investment banking firm, and on the advisory board of Catapult Partners, which helps entrepreneurs and small businesses grow. He also coaches and mentors founders on preparing a company for sale, protecting what they have built and leading their people through the transition.About Optima Mergers & AcquisitionsOptima Mergers & Acquisitions is a Dallas-based, sell-side M&A advisory firm that represents founder-owned and owner-operated businesses. Led by Lane Carrick, the firm is known for guiding founders and their families through the sale of the company they built. Carrick has received the Texas Business Brokers Association President's Council Award and the IBBA Platinum Chairman's Circle Award. For more information, visit theoptimateam.Media contact:The Optima Team3824 Cedar Springs Road #184, Dallas, TX 75219214-214-3010...

Tony Wright

The Optima Team

+1 214-529-0703

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Optima Mergers & Acquisitions Names Andrew Harpole Chief Operating Officer as The Optima Team Expands News Provided By WrightIMC November 17, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies



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