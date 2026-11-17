Tatiana Dinis, a Portuguese model represented by IMC Models Agency, returns to the runway for BY VEL at The House of Fashion 2026, gaining international media recognition in Harper's Bazaar and ELLE.

Maria Madalena Duarte, a rising model represented by IMC Models Agency, walks for BY VEL at The House of Fashion 2026, becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar.

Lara Fernandes, a model represented by IMC Models Agency, showcases the Italian fashion brand Relish during her third participation in The House of Fashion, becoming a published model in Harper's Bazaar.

Bruna Lino Model represented by IMC Models Agency, showcases a creation by renowned designer Micaela Oliveira during her professional runway debut at The House of Fashion 2026.

Alexandre Veiga, represented by IMC Models Agency, makes his professional runway debut presenting a collection by Italian fashion brand Gaudi at The House of Fashion 2026 in Portugal.

International designer runways, prestigious fashion publications and remarkable career achievements highlight five IMC Models Agency journeys.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International fashion, established designers and a new generation of modeling talent came together on October 24, 2026, for the sixth edition of The House of Fashion at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso, Portugal.Organised by IMC Models Agency, led by CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, in partnership with Paris Runway Official, the event welcomed more than 1,000 guests, featured 200 runway models and involved over 100 backstage professionals.The international lineup included Italian brands Via Delle Rose (VDR), Relish and Gaudi, Ukrainian label BY VEL, British brand ORASCI and Irish brand Original Ireland. Portuguese participants included Micaela Oliveira, Conceição Leite, Lezon, Nortada and emerging designers from Escola Profissional do Ave.Public figures Cláudia Jacques, Sara Esteves Cardoso, Pedro Crispim and Conceição Queiroz were among the event's guests. The sixth edition also attracted attention from publications including ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, NOVA GENTE, TV 7 DIAS, VIP, Grupo Impala, The Fashion Issue and Moevir Magazine.Gena Martin of Paris Runway Official conducted interviews with designers, public figures and selected models. Backstage production involved ACP – Associação dos Cabeleireiros de Portugal, IEFP Rio Meão, Zélia Teixeira, José Queirós Visagisme Studio, Vicktoria Herbych, Maryana Kravchenko, Bruna Sousa and Adriana Santos.Supported by official sponsors Restaurantes Arte Nova and JMCoutinho, alongside partners OMNA Agency and Pés de Linho, the event generated more than 2 million social media views.Among the IMC Models Agency talents who walked the runway, five models stand out for their individual achievements and professional progression: Tatiana Dinis, Maria Madalena Duarte, Lara Fernandes, Bruna Lino and Alexandre Veiga.Their journeys bring together years of professional preparation, international runway experience, fashion campaigns, magazine publications and ambitious new beginnings.TATIANA DINIS MODEL - PARIS FASHION WEEK, HARPER'S BAZAAR, ELLE AND A RISING INTERNATIONAL CAREERAt just 14 years old, Tatiana Dinis Model has already developed a modelling portfolio that brings together international fashion designers, competition titles, national media recognition and appearances in some of the world's most recognised fashion publications.Originally from Aveiro, Portugal, the young Portuguese model stands at 168 cm and has been developing her career with IMC Models Agency for several years.Her journey has involved continuous professional training through IMC Models Academy, fashion productions, photographic sessions, modelling competitions and runway appearances.Throughout her development, Tatiana has refined her skills in runway technique, advanced catwalk presentation, photographic posing, facial expression, posture, makeup, skincare and social media communication, among numerous other disciplines essential to her professional performance.Her dedication has translated into significant achievements. In 2024, Tatiana earned the title of IMC TOP MODEL TEEN Fotogenia, recognising her photographic potential. A year later, she secured another important distinction by winning the title IMC TOP MODEL TEEN 2025 Revelação.Her runway portfolio includes multiple appearances for Portuguese swimwear brand Nortada, both at The House of Fashion and other fashion events, as well as collaborations with internationally acclaimed Spanish fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.These experiences have also brought national media attention, including an interview with NOVA GENTE and multiple appearances in the print editions of NOVA GENTE and TV 7 DIAS.A defining international milestone came in 2025 when Tatiana made her Paris Fashion Week debut, walking the runway for fashion designer Lloyd Arceo. Her participation was subsequently highlighted in the print edition of NOVA GENTE, bringing further visibility to her expanding international portfolio.Tatiana has also presented creations by Escola Profissional do Ave and established a recurring runway presence with Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL.At the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, Tatiana returned to the runway for Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL for the third time, while also showcasing a collection for Portuguese swimwear brand Nortada on the international fashion stage.Her participation marked another remarkable chapter in her career, with photographs of her runway appearances published in Harper's Bazaar and ELLE, two of the most prestigious names in international fashion media.Becoming a published model in both magazines at just 14 years old adds exceptional distinction to a portfolio already enriched by Paris Fashion Week, international designer collaborations and modelling competition titles.With a remarkable record of achievements at such a young age, Tatiana Dinis continues to establish herself as one of the most promising models of her generation. With the guidance and support of IMC Models Agency, she is shaping a career defined by ambition, talent, perseverance and growing international recognition.Tatiana Dinis Model Portfolio:modelos/tatiana-dinisMARIA MADALENA DUARTE MODEL - A RISING FASHION TALENT WITH INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITIONFor Maria Madalena Duarte, becoming a model has never been a passing ambition. It has been a dream pursued from an early age through dedication, perseverance and years of professional development.The 14-year-old Portuguese model from Lisbon stands at 159 cm and has been represented by IMC Models Agency since 2021.Having joined the agency as a child, Maria Madalena has grown alongside her modelling career, gaining experience through professional training, fashion productions, photographic sessions, competitions and numerous runway opportunities.Her continuous participation in IMC Models Academy has played a central role in this progression, allowing her to refine existing abilities while developing new skills in advanced catwalk presentation, photographic posing, expression, posture, makeup, skincare and other essential areas of professional modelling.Over the years, Maria Madalena Model has worked with several Portuguese brands, ranging from local fashion businesses to established national names. Her portfolio includes photographic productions for renowned Portuguese fashion designer Micaela Oliveira and repeated runway appearances for swimwear brand Nortada.She has also presented collections by internationally acclaimed Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada on two occasions, including an appearance that led to a publication and an interview with portuguese magazine NOVA GENTE.In 2024, her participation in modelling competitions organised by IMC Models Agency resulted in another personal achievement when she earned the title of IMC TOP MODEL FITNESS 2024.Her modelling activities have attracted recurring national media attention, with appearances in NOVA GENTE and TV 7 DIAS highlighting her runway experiences and professional development.A familiar presence at The House of Fashion, Maria Madalena has presented collections for Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Nortada, Escola Profissional do Ave and Ukrainian fashion brand BY VEL.At the sixth edition, she returned to the runway for BY VEL for the second time, while also expanding her longstanding runway experience with Nortada for their new collection.The occasion marked a particularly significant milestone when her runway photograph was published in Harper's Bazaar as part of the magazine's event coverage, earning Maria Madalena Duarte international media exposure and the distinction of becoming a published model in the prestigious fashion publication.Outside modelling, Maria Madalena enjoys dancing and fitness training. She speaks Portuguese and English.Having entered the fashion industry at a young age, Maria Madalena is now transitioning into a new stage of her career, bringing together years of accumulated experience, growing maturity and an increasingly defined modelling identity.Her commitment to continuous training reflects an understanding that professional development extends beyond individual achievements. At just 14, Maria Madalena Duarte Model continues consolidating her position as one of the promising young talents within IMC Models Agency, pursuing increasingly ambitious opportunities in fashion.Maria Madalena Duarte Model Portfolio:modelos/maria-madalena-duarteLARA FERNANDES MODEL - ITALIAN FASHION RUNWAYS & HARPER'S BAZAARIn a relatively short period, Lara Fernandes Model has transformed her ambition of becoming a professional model into a growing portfolio of international fashion brands, media recognition and her first advertising campaign.Originally from Portalegre, Portugal, the 17-year-old model stands at 167 cm and joined IMC Models Agency in 2025.Initially challenged by shyness, Lara approached her modelling journey with determination and a willingness to develop both personally and professionally.Through IMC Models Academy, she has received training in runway technique, photographic posing, backstage procedures, self-tapes, casting preparation, skincare and social media communication, among other disciplines that contribute to professional versatility and performance.Her progression has been particularly evident in her growing confidence, runway presence and ability to approach new opportunities with an increasingly professional attitude.Since joining the agency, Lara has participated in three editions of The House of Fashion, gaining experience representing Italian fashion brand Via Delle Rose (VDR) during her first two appearances.The sixth edition marked her most significant runway participation to date, with Lara presenting collections for two established Italian fashion brands: Relish and Gaudi.Her performance demonstrated the progress achieved since the beginning of her journey, highlighting her increasing confidence and ability to adapt to different brand identities and fashion aesthetics.Her participation gained further international recognition when photographs of both runway appearances, for Relish and Gaudi, were published in Harper's Bazaar as part of the prestigious magazine's coverage of The House of Fashion 2026.This international publication marked a defining achievement in her developing career, establishing Lara Fernandes as a published model in Harper's Bazaar at just 17 years old.Her achievements in 2026 extended beyond the runway. Lara also secured her first advertising campaign, becoming one of the models selected to appear in the Christmas campaign for internationally recognised Italian brand Calzedonia in Portugal.The campaign marks a significant milestone in Lara's career, extending her presence beyond the runway and opening new horizons in commercial modelling and brand advertising.From overcoming her initial shyness to representing Italian fashion brands, appearing in Harper's Bazaar and securing her first advertising campaign, Lara Fernandes Model has achieved substantial progress since joining IMC Models Agency.With an increasingly versatile portfolio, she continues developing her professional identity and establishing herself as a promising emerging talent within IMC MODELS AGENCY and the fashion industry.Lara Fernandes Model Portfolio:modelos/lara-fernandesBRUNA LINO MODEL - FOUR FASHION BRANDS AND DESIGNERS IN ONE REMARKABLE RUNWAY DEBUTFew first runway experiences offer the breadth of creative exposure that Bruna Lino Model encountered at The House of Fashion 2026.Originally from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, the 27-year-old Portuguese model stands at 169 cm and joined IMC Models Agency in 2026, determined to transform her longstanding ambition of becoming a professional model into a reality.Entering the industry as a new face, Bruna began her development through IMC Models Academy, acquiring the foundations of runway presentation, photographic posing, facial expression, self-tapes, casting preparation and other essential professional modelling skills.Her commitment to training reflects her determination to approach fashion with preparation, professionalism and a willingness to embrace new challenges.Within six months of joining IMC Models Agency, Bruna reached a remarkable career milestone when she was selected to walk the runway at the sixth edition of The House of Fashion.Her debut was distinguished not by a single runway appearance, but by the opportunity to represent four established fashion names within the same international production.Bruna walked for Italian fashion brands Relish, Via Delle Rose (VDR) and Gaudi, while also presenting a creation by internationally recognised Portuguese fashion designer Micaela Oliveira.Representing four different collections during her first professional runway event provided Bruna with an exceptional introduction to the versatility required within the fashion industry.Each collection presented its own creative identity, requiring her to adapt her attitude, presentation and runway performance to the aesthetic of the respective brand or designer.For a new face beginning her professional journey, this experience represented an important opportunity to apply the skills developed through IMC Models Academy while building a diverse initial runway portfolio.Her debut demonstrates how professional preparation and access to meaningful industry opportunities can help transform a longstanding ambition into tangible achievements.Beyond modelling, Bruna's talents include swimming, dance and acting, disciplines that complement her physical coordination, expressive abilities and versatility as a model. She speaks Portuguese and English.With three Italian fashion brands and a renowned Portuguese designer already part of her developing portfolio, Bruna Lino enters the next stage of her modelling journey with strong motivation and the continued support of IMC Models Agency, laying the foundations for future opportunities across runway, photographic and commercial modelling.Bruna Lino Model Portfolio:development/bruna-linoALEXANDRE VEIGA MODEL - FROM A LONGSTANDING AMBITION TO AN INTERNATIONAL RUNWAY DEBUT FOR GAUDIFor Alexandre Veiga Model, 2026 marked the beginning of a new professional chapter, turning a longstanding ambition of becoming a model into his first major achievement within international fashion.The 30-year-old Cape Verdean model, based in Lisbon, Portugal, stands at 181 cm and joined IMC Models Agency in 2026.As a new face, Alexandre began his development through IMC Models Academy, receiving professional training in runway technique, photographic posing, self-tapes, casting preparation and other disciplines essential to building confidence, versatility and industry awareness.His decision to pursue modelling reflects a determination to invest in his abilities and create new opportunities through professional preparation.That ambition gained momentum when Alexandre was selected to participate in the sixth edition of The House of Fashion, making his official runway debut on October 24, 2026.For his first professional fashion show, Alexandre presented a collection by Italian fashion brand Gaudi, stepping onto an international runway before an audience of more than 1,000 guests.The experience represented an important introduction to professional menswear modelling, allowing him to apply his training within a large-scale fashion production and gain practical experience representing an established international brand.Making his runway debut during his first year with IMC Models Agency provided Alexandre with a meaningful starting point for the career he is determined to build.Beyond fashion, Alexandre enjoys football and basketball. He speaks Portuguese and Cape Verdean Creole.With his first international runway experience already secured, Alexandre Veiga Model is focused on developing his professional identity, strengthening his modelling portfolio and pursuing opportunities across national and international fashion markets.Alexandre Veiga Model Portfolio:development/alexandre-veigaDIFFERENT GENERATIONS, SHARED PROFESSIONAL AMBITIONFrom Paris Fashion Week and international magazine publications to commercial campaigns and remarkable runway debuts, the journeys of Tatiana Dinis, Maria Madalena Duarte, Lara Fernandes, Bruna Lino and Alexandre Veiga demonstrate the different paths available within professional modelling.Through continuous training and international fashion opportunities, IMC Models Agency remains committed to developing talent and connecting models with designers, brands and the wider fashion industry.ABOUT IMC MODELS AGENCY AND THE HOUSE OF FASHIONLed by CEO Daniel Esteves and Operations Director Joana Silva, IMC Models Agency is a Portuguese talent and modelling agency dedicated to discovering, training and developing emerging talent in fashion, advertising, media and entertainment.Through IMC Models Academy and The House of Fashion, the agency connects aspiring models with national and international designers, fashion brands and industry professionals.The sixth edition of The House of Fashion took place on October 24, 2026, at Fábrica de Santo Thyrso in Santo Tirso, Portugal, in partnership with Paris Runway Official.Official website:

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Tatiana Dinis, Maria Madalena Duarte, Lara Fernandes, Bruna Lino and Alexandre Veiga at The House of Fashion 2026 News Provided By IMC MODELS AGENCY November 17, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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