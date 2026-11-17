Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center in Phoenix raises awareness of the emotional challenges facing Arizona's dementia caregivers and the importance of family support.

Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center highlights caregiver stress, anticipatory grief, and emotional support through hypnosis, sound therapy, and education.

- Dr. William Deihl, Founder of Doc HypnosisPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During National Family Caregivers Month, Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center highlights caregiver stress, anticipatory grief, and practical emotional support, building on a recent Hypno Life radio and podcast discussion about Alzheimer's, dementia, and adult caregiving.For thousands of Arizona families, Alzheimer's disease and dementia create daily challenges that extend far beyond the person receiving the diagnosis. Behind every medical appointment, forgotten conversation, disrupted night, and difficult decision is often a family member quietly trying to hold everything together.They may be an adult child caring for an aging parent, a spouse watching their partner gradually change, or a relative balancing employment, children, and caregiving responsibilities.Many never planned to become caregivers. Yet almost overnight, their lives can change.According to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, approximately 242,000 Arizonans provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias. Collectively, they contribute an estimated 379 million hours of care annually, valued at approximately $9.7 billion.But those numbers reveal only part of the story.During National Family Caregivers Month, Phoenix-based Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center is calling attention to an emotional burden that often goes unrecognized: chronic stress, disrupted sleep, anticipatory grief, emotional exhaustion, and the challenge of caring for someone while watching their abilities change.Dr. William Deihl, PhD, founder and Clinical Director of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, believes greater attention must be given to the well-being of the people providing care."When someone develops Alzheimer's or dementia, the entire family is affected," says Deihl. "We naturally focus on the person who needs care, but we sometimes overlook the husband, wife, son, or daughter carrying an enormous emotional responsibility. Those caregivers need support, too."When Someone You Love Is Still Here, but Life Is ChangingOne of the most difficult aspects of dementia caregiving is the emotional complexity of the experience.A parent may still recognize their child but struggle to remember important conversations. A spouse may remain physically present while gradually losing familiar abilities, shared memories, or aspects of their personality.For family members, these changes can produce a form of grief that begins long before a loved one's death.Often described as anticipatory grief, this experience may involve sadness, uncertainty, frustration, guilt, and the gradual adjustment to changes that cannot always be predicted.Caregivers may also experience ambiguous loss, a form of grief associated with the continuing presence of someone whose cognitive abilities, personality, or relationship with loved ones have changed significantly.Unlike grief following a death, dementia-related grief can occur repeatedly as new losses emerge.A familiar conversation becomes more difficult. A longtime family tradition changes. Someone who once provided guidance and reassurance begins needing help with everyday decisions.These moments can be especially painful because the relationship continues even as its familiar patterns shift.Deihl believes recognizing these experiences is an important part of supporting caregivers."There's a particular kind of heartbreak that comes from watching someone you love change while you're still caring for them every day," Deihl explains. "You may feel sadness, frustration, exhaustion, and love all at once. Those feelings can exist together, and caregivers shouldn't have to carry them without support."The Research Reveals a Serious Caregiver Stress ProblemThe emotional demands of caregiving are not simply anecdotal.The Alzheimer's Association's 2026 report found that 59% of family caregivers supporting someone with Alzheimer's or another dementia rated the emotional stress of caregiving as high or very high.The same body of research identifies concerns involving emotional distress, social isolation, sleep difficulties, and challenges maintaining personal health.In a national survey cited in the report, 74% of dementia caregivers expressed concern about maintaining their own health since becoming caregivers.For many families, these pressures are compounded by the unpredictable nature of the disease.Caregiving responsibilities may expand gradually or change suddenly. Someone who initially needs occasional reminders may eventually require assistance with meals, hygiene, medication management, transportation, or continuous supervision.Meanwhile, caregivers may continue working, managing household finances, raising children, and attending to their own health needs.The result can be a prolonged period of stress with limited opportunities for rest and recovery.For Arizona families navigating caregiving responsibilities throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Tempe, and surrounding communities, access to reliable resources and emotional support can make an important difference.Why Caregivers Often Put Themselves LastCaregivers frequently become so focused on the needs of others that their own well-being gradually moves to the bottom of their priority list.They may postpone medical appointments, sacrifice sleep, withdraw from friends, or stop participating in activities that once helped them relax.Even when opportunities for rest become available, some find it difficult to disconnect mentally from their responsibilities.A quiet evening may bring worries about tomorrow's appointments. A family gathering may create anxiety about leaving a loved one in someone else's care.Others experience an unexpected sense of isolation as the relationship with a spouse or parent gradually changes.The challenge is not simply finding more hours in the day. It is recognizing that caregivers also need practical assistance, emotional connection, rest, and opportunities to maintain their own identities."Caregivers often believe they have to be strong for everyone else," says Deihl. "But caring for yourself isn't the opposite of caring for someone you love. It's part of making that responsibility sustainable."Five Practical Ways Family Caregivers Can Support Their Emotional Well-BeingAs part of its National Family Caregivers Month educational message, Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center encourages families to recognize realistic opportunities for stress management and personal support.1. Recognize stress before it becomes overwhelming.Persistent irritability, difficulty sleeping, emotional numbness, constant worry, and loss of interest in enjoyable activities can signal that additional support is needed.Rather than waiting until exhaustion becomes severe, caregivers can begin by acknowledging the demands of their responsibilities and discussing them with trusted individuals or healthcare professionals.2. Create brief moments of intentional relaxation.Even a few minutes of comfortable, unhurried breathing can provide a useful pause during a demanding day.Caregivers might find a quiet space, relax their shoulders, and focus on breathing gently without trying to force a particular feeling.These practices cannot eliminate the demands of caregiving, but they may create moments of calm and greater awareness.3. Make room for complicated emotions.Caregiving can involve love, frustration, sadness, gratitude, resentment, and uncertainty.Experiencing these emotions does not mean someone cares less about their loved one.Talking with a counselor, caregiver support group, trusted friend, or family member can help individuals express feelings they may otherwise believe they must hide.4. Accept practical assistance.Caregiving does not have to be accomplished by one person.Respite care, adult day programs, family assistance, community organizations, and local support networks can provide meaningful relief.Asking someone to prepare a meal, assist with transportation, or remain with a loved one for several hours can create valuable opportunities for rest.5. Explore appropriate relaxation and stress-management practices.Some caregivers may find guided relaxation, mindfulness, self-hypnosis, music, or sound-based wellness practices helpful in creating moments of calm.These approaches should complement, rather than replace, professional mental health support, medical care, and practical caregiving assistance when those services are needed.How Hypnosis May Support Caregiver Stress ManagementHypnosis is frequently misunderstood as a way to control someone's thoughts or make difficult circumstances disappear.In professional wellness settings, hypnosis involves focused attention and suggestions developed around an individual's goals.For caregivers, this may include practicing relaxation, developing calmer responses to everyday stress, or mentally rehearsing how to approach challenging situations with greater confidence.At Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, Deihl provides personalized hypnotherapy rather than standardized scripts.His approach emphasizes understanding the client's experiences, identifying personally meaningful goals, and introducing strategies that can be practiced outside the session.For someone caring for a parent with dementia, a goal might involve settling down more comfortably at bedtime, creating a consistent relaxation routine, or learning to recognize cycles of unnecessary worry.Hypnosis does not treat Alzheimer's disease or reverse dementia. Nor does it eliminate the practical or emotional demands associated with caregiving.Research into hypnosis for anxiety and stress suggests potential benefits in certain settings, although evidence specifically examining hypnosis for dementia caregivers remains limited.Its role in this context is complementary: supporting relaxation and personal coping strategies rather than providing treatment for dementia or replacing psychological care.Advanced Sound Therapy Offers Another Opportunity for RelaxationFor caregivers who find it difficult to quiet their thoughts, structured sound and musical experiences may offer another way to focus attention and create moments of rest.Dr. Jennifer Couldry, DMA, a Board Certified Hypnotherapist, Founding Partner of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, and founder of Soul Echo Therapy, brings a distinctive professional background to this work.A classically trained professional soprano with a doctorate in vocal performance, Couldry integrates her experience in music with Advanced Sound Therapy and complementary wellness techniques.Her approach may incorporate guided listening, vocal tones, breathing awareness, and carefully selected sound experiences intended to encourage relaxation and support emotional well-being.For someone navigating the ongoing stress of dementia caregiving, these experiences may provide an opportunity to step away briefly from responsibilities and reconnect with a sense of calm."Music can create a meaningful space when people are carrying emotions they may not have words for," Couldry explains. "The goal isn't to erase grief or pretend the situation is easy. It's to create an opportunity for rest, awareness, and a different relationship with the stress they're experiencing."Advanced Sound Therapy is not a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, dementia, depression, or other medical and psychiatric conditions.Although music-based interventions have been studied in various healthcare settings, the specific Advanced Sound Therapy approach offered at Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center has not been established through controlled research as a treatment for caregiver burnout.Its role is to provide a complementary wellness experience that may support relaxation alongside appropriate professional and community resources.Caring for the Caregiver Is a Community ResponsibilityThe theme of National Family Caregivers Month 2026, Care Connects Us, highlights the relationships and support systems that help families navigate caregiving.For Deihl and Couldry, this message is particularly relevant to families affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia.While caregiving responsibilities may fall primarily on one individual, meaningful support often requires participation from families, workplaces, healthcare organizations, and communities.Employers can recognize the pressures faced by workers caring for aging parents. Family members can share responsibilities when possible. Healthcare professionals can encourage caregivers to address their own health needs, while local organizations can connect families with respite services and support groups.The Alzheimer's Association offers education, support groups, and a free, 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.Arizona residents can also explore caregiver services through the state's Area Agencies on Aging and community-based aging programs.These resources are especially important for individuals experiencing significant emotional distress, persistent sleep difficulties, or challenges managing their caregiving responsibilities.Continuing the Conversation Through Hypno LifeRecognizing the importance of public education, Deihl and Couldry recently dedicated an episode of their Hypno Life radio show and podcast to "Alzheimer's and Dementia: Navigating the Role of the Adult Caregiver."The discussion explored the emotional challenges of caring for a loved one experiencing cognitive decline, including caregiver stress, anticipatory grief, changing family relationships, and the importance of maintaining personal well-being.The episode also examined how hypnotherapy and Advanced Sound Therapy may complement practical coping strategies and professional caregiver support.Broadcast on 1100 KFNX in Phoenix, Hypno Life extends conversations about mental well-being, behavioral change, and complementary wellness beyond the walls of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center.Through radio, podcast distribution, and educational discussions, Deihl and Couldry seek to help listeners better understand the emotional realities of caregiving while encouraging individuals and families to explore appropriate sources of support.Looking Beyond National Family Caregivers MonthAlthough November brings valuable attention to family caregiving, the emotional demands of supporting someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia do not end when the month is over.For many families, caregiving is an ongoing journey involving changing responsibilities, difficult decisions, unexpected moments of connection, and an evolving understanding of what it means to support someone they love.Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center hopes to contribute to a broader conversation about the importance of supporting caregivers through education, practical stress-management strategies, and access to appropriate resources.Deihl believes the conversation should begin by acknowledging something caregivers may rarely hear: Their well-being matters, too."When someone is caring for a loved one with dementia, it's easy for their own needs to disappear into the background," he says. "We need to remember that behind every caregiver is a person with their own emotions, responsibilities, relationships, and health needs. Supporting that person is part of supporting the entire family."As Arizona's population ages and more families navigate dementia-related challenges, the need for caregiver education and emotional support will remain significant.The message is simple: Caring for someone you love should never mean forgetting to care for yourself.About Doc Hypnosis Wellness CenterDoc Hypnosis Wellness Center is a personalized hypnotherapy and complementary wellness practice located in Phoenix, Arizona.Founded by Dr. William Deihl, PhD, a third-generation hypnotist and Board Certified Hypnotherapist with more than 12,000 hours of client-facing experience, the center offers individualized services supporting stress management, relaxation, behavioral change, confidence, sleep-related habits, and personal well-being.Dr. Jennifer Couldry, DMA, Board Certified Hypnotherapist, Founding Partner of Doc Hypnosis Wellness Center, and founder of Soul Echo Therapy, provides Advanced Sound Therapy and complementary relaxation-based services.The center serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, and surrounding Arizona communities through in-person and virtual appointments.Doc Hypnosis provides complementary wellness services. It does not diagnose or treat Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or mental health disorders, and its services do not replace licensed medical care, psychotherapy, or professional caregiver-support services.Media ContactDoc Hypnosis Wellness CenterDr. William Deihl, PhDFounder and Clinical Director14045 N. 7th Street, Suite 2Phoenix, AZ 85022Phone: (602) 314-1907Website:Research and Information SourcesAlzheimer's Association. (2026). 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer's & Dementia.Alzheimer's Association. Arizona Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures.Caregiver Action Network. (2026). National Family Caregivers Month: Care Connects Us.Alzheimer's Association. Caregiver Stress.

William Michael Deihl

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Arizona's 242,000 Dementia Caregivers Face an Often-Invisible Emotional Burden, Phoenix Wellness Center Warns News Provided By Doc Hypnosis November 17, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science



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