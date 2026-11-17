Beycome listings now appear on craigslist too, included in every package from $99.

Beycome adds one of America's most legendary online classifieds to its listing network, giving homeowners more reach at no extra cost.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selling your home is already complicated enough. Getting it in front of potential buyers shouldn't be.

That's why Beycome, the real estate technology company that has helped more than 22,000 homeowners save over $225 million in real estate commissions, is excited to announce a new integration with craigslist.

Yes, that craigslist.

The same platform Americans have been using for more than 30 years to find apartments, furniture, cars, jobs, and pretty much everything else.

Now, eligible Beycome listings can automatically appear on craigslist, alongside their existing exposure on the MLS and thousands of real estate websites.

And homeowners won't pay a dollar more for it.

The new distribution is included in Beycome's existing listing packages, starting at just $99.

Over 100 million monthly visits. That's a lot of potential eyeballs.

craigslist might not be the newest name on the internet, but it's still one of the biggest.

According to Similarweb, craigslist recorded approximately 102 million visits in the United States in August 2026, placing it among the country's 100 most visited websites.

That's more monthly visits than many of the internet's best-known brands.

And while not everyone visiting craigslist is shopping for a house, its housing section has long been a destination for people looking to buy, rent, or find their next place to live.

For Beycome, that's an audience worth reaching.

"Look, I'm not saying someone browsing craigslist for a used couch is suddenly going to buy your $700,000 house," laughs Nico Jodin, founder and CEO of Beycome. "But the reality is that millions of people still use craigslist, including people looking for homes. So why wouldn't we want our customers' properties there?"

"At Beycome, we're always looking for ways to give sellers more exposure. And if we can do it automatically, without making them do anything or charging them more, that's even better."

For Beycome's founder, this one is a little personal.

For Jodin, craigslist isn't just another name on a long list of marketing websites.

It's one of the first platforms he remembers using when he moved to the United States.

"When I first arrived in America, I was using craigslist for everything," he remembers. "Finding things, buying things, discovering places. I was French, new to the country, and craigslist was one of those websites that just made life easier."

"I loved the simplicity of it. You needed something, you went on craigslist, and chances were you'd find it. No complicated process, no unnecessary middlemen. Just people connecting with people."

"So when we had the opportunity to bring Beycome listings to craigslist, I was genuinely excited. We're talking about one of the most legendary platforms in internet history. And now we're connecting it with something we've spent years building."

"Honestly, I think that's pretty cool."

List once. Let Beycome do the rest.

One of the biggest challenges homeowners face when selling on their own is getting enough exposure.

They might post their property on one website, then another, then spend hours uploading photos, copying descriptions, and trying to figure out where else they should advertise.

Beycome wants to take that work off their hands.

With the new craigslist integration, eligible properties can be published automatically without homeowners having to create another listing, upload another set of photos, or manage another marketing channel.

They simply list their property through Beycome, and the platform takes care of the distribution.

Their home can appear on the MLS, be syndicated across thousands of real estate websites, and now gain additional visibility through craigslist.

All from one place.

"It's actually a pretty simple idea," explains Jodin. "You create your listing once. Why should you have to do the same work ten more times just to reach more people?"

"That's exactly the kind of thing technology should solve. Our customers have enough to worry about. Pricing their home, preparing for showings, reviewing offers, negotiating, and getting to closing. They shouldn't have to spend their evenings figuring out where else to post their property."

"And here's the thing: nobody knows where the next buyer will come from. It could be Zillow, Realtor, the MLS, a yard sign, or someone scrolling through craigslist."

"Our job is to give them as many opportunities as possible."

More services. Better technology. Not a higher price.

The craigslist announcement is part of a much bigger effort at Beycome to keep improving what customers get for their money.

The company started with a simple promise: homeowners should have a more affordable way to sell their properties without giving up the tools and exposure they need.

Today, Beycome offers far more than a basic MLS listing.

Homeowners can manage their listings, schedule showings, review offers, access marketing tools, and receive guidance from Artur AI, the company's artificial intelligence assistant, backed by human support when it matters.

And Beycome keeps adding to that experience.

"Every time we build something new, we ask ourselves two questions," says Jodin. "Will it actually help our customers? And can we make it part of what we already offer instead of charging another fee?"

"Obviously, we run a business. We're not a charity," he laughs. "But we've always believed that making our product better is how we grow. Not by adding a new charge every time we improve something."

"craigslist is a good example. It's another distribution channel, another opportunity to reach someone who might be interested in your home, and another service we're adding without raising our starting price."

"That's what I want Beycome to be known for. You pay us a fair price, and we keep working to make the experience better."

Two very different companies. A surprisingly similar idea.

craigslist and Beycome were created decades apart, in very different industries and at very different moments in internet history.

But there's something the two platforms have in common.

Both were built around the idea that technology can help people do things themselves, connect more directly, and avoid unnecessary complexity.

craigslist helped change the way people buy, sell, and connect locally.

Beycome is trying to bring some of that same thinking to real estate.

"People have been buying and selling things directly forever," Jodin says. "craigslist made it incredibly easy to do that online. We're bringing a similar philosophy to real estate, but with all the technology, professional support, and compliance that comes with selling a home."

"Obviously, selling a $600,000 house is a little more complicated than selling your old bicycle," he jokes. "But that doesn't mean the experience has to be unnecessarily expensive or frustrating."

"And I think that's why this integration makes so much sense to us."

And we're just getting started.

The addition of craigslist comes as Beycome continues expanding its real estate services, technology, and marketing reach.

The company has already helped homeowners complete more than 22,000 real estate transactions while saving over $225 million in commissions and fees.

It's also expanding beyond the seller experience, offering buyer representation with eligible commission credits, title services through its affiliated company, and Artur AI, which helps guide customers through different stages of their real estate journey.

For Jodin, the craigslist integration is another step in a much bigger mission.

"I'm super proud of this one," he says. "Not just because craigslist is such an iconic company, but because every new feature, every new integration, every improvement we make should ultimately benefit the people who trust us with their homes."

"We've already helped people save hundreds of millions of dollars. That's incredible, but it doesn't mean we're done."

"We want to keep giving our customers more exposure, better tools, smarter AI, and a simpler experience. And we want to do it without making real estate more expensive."

"That's really the whole point."

One listing. More exposure. More opportunities.

And still starting at just $99.

About Beycome

Beycome is a U.S.-based real estate technology company on a mission to make buying and selling homes simpler, smarter, and much more affordable.

Through its technology-driven platform and guidance from Artur AI, homeowners can list their properties on the MLS and thousands of syndicated real estate websites starting at just a $99 flat fee, without paying traditional listing commissions.

And Beycome isn't just for sellers. Homebuyers can also get professional representation while receiving eligible buyer-agent commission credits, potentially putting thousands of dollars back in their pockets at closing.

The company also offers title and closing services through its affiliated company, Beycome Title ( ), bringing more of the real estate experience together in one place.

With more than 22,000 completed transactions and over $225 million in customer savings, Beycome continues to build technology that gives people more control, more support, and more of their own money back.

Because real estate should work for the people buying and selling homes, not the other way around.

Learn more at Beycome ( ).

craigslist distribution is subject to listing eligibility, geographic availability, and applicable platform requirements. Availability may vary by property. Additional exposure does not guarantee inquiries, offers, or a successful transaction. Beycome listing packages and services vary by market. Buyer credits are subject to commission availability, lender restrictions, transaction terms, and applicable law.

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Beycome Is Bringing Home Listings to craigslist. More Exposure, Same $99 Starting Price News Provided By Beycome corp. November 17, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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