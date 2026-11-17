LMI invites industry experts to submit presentation proposals for its 24 May 2027 London conference exploring longevity and mortality risk markets.

- Chris Wells, Managing EditorLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Longevity and Mortality Investor (LMI), the leading digital magazine dedicated to exploring the intersection of longevity risk, mortality risk and the financial markets, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting proposals for presentation topics and speakers at the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2027.Taking place at the offices of EY at More London Place, London Bridge, on Monday, 24 May 2027, the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference will deliver insightful debates and presentations on the future of capital markets participation in longevity and mortality risk.The conference will be followed on Tuesday, 25 May by the International Life Settlement Forum, providing two consecutive days of industry discussion, insight and networking.“Our readers turn to Longevity and Mortality Investor for expert perspectives and forward-looking insights that inform high-stakes decision making. From emerging longevity and mortality-linked securities to the evolving dynamics of longevity and mortality risk transfer, we deliver the intelligence professionals need to understand both risks and opportunities,” said Chris Wells, Managing Editor at LMI.“The presentations at the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference will provide conference attendees with the same deep insight that they receive from the magazine, and I'm looking forward to what I know will be a high-quality list of submissions this year.”LMI welcomes proposals from industry professionals, investors, asset managers, insurers, advisers, academics and specialist service providers, covering emerging trends, investment opportunities, industry research and developments across the longevity and mortality risk markets.Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Please contact LMI for further information about submitting a proposal or becoming involved in the conference.Visit and bookmark , where further information about the agenda, speakers, sponsors and registration will be announced.The Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference is kindly supported by Venue Host, EY.

Chris Wells

ITSA GROUP

+44 7769 973593

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LMI Opens Call for Presentation Proposals for 2027 Conference Copy News Provided By ITSA GROUP November 17, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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