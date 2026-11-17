HelloFunding® celebrates its official federal trademark registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 17, 2026, marking another milestone in the company's continued national growth.

Federal trademark registration marks another milestone in HelloFunding®'s continued national growth and long-term brand development.

- Jacob Botha, Founder & CEO, HelloFunding®LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hello Funding LLC, the company behind HelloFunding, a commercial finance brokerage serving small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, announced today that its HELLO FUNDING trademark has been officially registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The registration marks another important milestone in the company's continued national growth and long-term commitment to building a recognizable and trusted brand in the commercial finance industry.Issued November 17, 2026, the federal trademark registration appears on the USPTO's Principal Register under Registration No. 8,554,529. The registration covers the HELLO FUNDING name for specified business and financial services in International Classes 35 and 36, including business funding referrals, financial consultation, and the arranging and brokering of commercial financing."We're building HelloFundingfor the long term, and protecting our name is an important part of that," said Jacob Botha, Founder and CEO of Hello Funding LLC. "We want business owners to associate our brand with clear guidance, responsive service, and financing options that make sense for their business."The announcement follows several significant milestones for the company, including its official launch, the approval of its California Financing Law license, and its continued national expansion. Federal trademark registration represents another step in strengthening the company's brand identity as it develops relationships with business owners, financing partners, and referral sources across the country.HelloFundingworks with a network of established lending and financing partners to connect businesses with a range of funding solutions, including business term loans, lines of credit, revenue-based financing, and equipment financing. By sourcing options across multiple providers, the company helps business owners explore financing solutions suited to their individual circumstances rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.The company also maintains memberships in the Small Business Finance Association (SBFA) and the Commercial Loan Broker Association (CLBA), reflecting its continued involvement in the commercial finance industry and commitment to responsible business practices.As HelloFundingcontinues to develop its national presence, the company remains focused on investing in its people, technology, financing relationships, and operational infrastructure. These efforts support its broader objective of delivering a more efficient, transparent, and accessible financing experience for small business owners."A registration protects the name, but the experience we deliver is what gives that name value," Botha added. "As we grow, our responsibility is to keep earning the confidence of the business owners and partners who choose to work with us."The federal trademark registration reinforces HelloFunding's long-term commitment to establishing a lasting presence in the commercial finance marketplace while continuing to expand its capabilities and serve businesses nationwide.About HelloFundingHelloFundingis a commercial finance brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses access financing through a network of trusted lending and financing partners. The company provides access to business term loans, lines of credit, revenue-based financing, equipment financing, and other commercial funding solutions. HelloFundingis committed to speed, transparency, responsible financing practices, and delivering reliable capital solutions to business owners nationwide.For more information, visit or call (800) 900-8108.

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HelloFunding® Secures Federal Trademark Registration as National Brand Continues to Grow News Provided By Hello Funding LLC November 17, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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