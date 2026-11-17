Guest walking through the ceremonial hallway at the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California.

Recognized among America's top 100 small businesses in 2026, the Encinitas wellness boutique hotel connects holiday gifting with its Seeds of Love program.

- Shangwen Chiu KennedyENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There are people whose love is felt in everything they do: the friend who listens, the parent who remembers, the partner whose quiet generosity makes life gentler. This Thanksgiving, the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, CA invites guests to offer that love back-with a coastal stay, a restorative massage or an afternoon sharing tea over herbal foot-soaks in the garden.The invitation grows from Seeds of Love, the Inn's community gifting program launched in 2024. With a commitment to gifting one overnight stay per week, the program welcomes nominations for people who could benefit from rest and renewal.“Our ultimate business intention is People Experience Love,” said founder and designer Shangwen Chiu Kennedy.“For someone accustomed to giving, receiving can be a gift in itself. We want them to settle in, enjoy the beauty around them and feel that they can simply rest, receive and be loved.When Kindness Finds Its Way BackFor Brandi and Aaron, the experience began with a friend who nominated them for a seeds of love stay together. Afterward, artist Aaron Whitehouse presented Kennedy with an artwork titled“Nap Before Nirvana.”On the back was a handwritten message signed by the couple:“Thank you for the restorative stay! Your presence in the community is such a blessing.”A friend's kindness became a shared experience, then an expression of gratitude in art.Alongside Seeds of Love, the Inn offers Community Appreciation Stays recognizing people at local businesses who contribute to the life of Encinitas. Its community giving was featured earlier this year in the San Diego Union-Tribune.A Gift to SavorNear Moonlight Beach and downtown Encinitas in North County San Diego, the Inn invites guests into a gentler rhythm. Herbs grown in its biodynamic urban farm find their way into teas and bath rituals. Breakfast arrives in a basket at the door. A walk to the ocean leaves room for conversation, quiet or simply enjoying the day together.Holiday gifts include coastal stays, massages, foot soaks and herbal foot-soaks with afternoon tea in the garden-experiences chosen to let someone know they are loved and appreciated.Personalized gift certificates start at $300 for stays and $100 for services and experiences. Buyers can select a dollar amount, include a personal message and arrange digital delivery, allowing recipients to choose the experience that speaks to them.Thoughtful Hospitality, Nationally RecognizedThe U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognized the Inn among America's top 100 small businesses in its 2026 CO-100 program, honoring it in the Customer Champions category.That recognition accompanies an approach to hospitality expressed through thoughtful spaces, personal gestures and a continuing commitment to the surrounding community.Give Someone You Love an Experience to RememberTo purchase gift certificates, explore wellness experiences or book a coastal stay, visit innatmoonlightbeach.Community nominations are available through the Seeds of Love program page.About the Inn at Moonlight BeachFounded and designed by Harvard-trained architectural and urban designer Shangwen Chiu Kennedy, the Inn at Moonlight Beach is an Encinitas wellness boutique hotel combining regenerative design, a biodynamic garden and personalized hospitality. It was the first hotel in the world to achieve WELL Certification at the Platinum level.

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For the One Who Gives So Much: Inn at Moonlight Beach Offers a Thanksgiving Gift of Rest News Provided By PR Consultant November 17, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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