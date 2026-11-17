MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) The Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has cancelled the registration of a man who allegedly obtained a licence to practise medicine using a forged MBBS degree and a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC). The fraud came to light nearly three years after his registration with the council.

​According to Dr Girdhar Goyal, Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, Sandeep Chaudhary, son of Naveen Chaudhary and a resident of 292, Bochaliya Bas, Moulasar, Nagaur, was registered with the council on March 1, 2023, under registration number RMC-60417.

​At the time of registration, Chaudhary claimed to have completed his MBBS from Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana. Dr Goyal said suspicions arose during the scrutiny of the registration documents.

Following a complaint against Chaudhary, the council began verifying his academic credentials and other documents. Official communications were sent to the university and the Haryana Medical Council, seeking confirmation of the authenticity of the submitted documents.

The Rajasthan Medical Council wrote to the Registrar of Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences on August 3 and August 24, 2026, seeking verification.

​The council also sought information from the Haryana Medical Council through official correspondence (Reference Nos. 515 dated August 3, 2026, and 585 dated August 24, 2026).

During verification, the Superintendent (Examinations) of Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, informed the Rajasthan Medical Council that no MBBS qualification in the name of Sandeep Chaudhary was registered with the university.

​The university also confirmed that the degree he submitted had not been issued by the institution. Similarly, the Haryana Medical Council, Panchkula, clarified that it had not issued any No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Chaudhary.

It confirmed that the documents submitted in support of his registration were forged. Based on the verification reports received from both institutions, the Rajasthan Medical Council cancelled Chaudhary's registration (RMC-60417), originally granted on March 1, 2023, with immediate effect.

Dr Goyal said maintaining the credibility and transparency of the medical profession and safeguarding public health were the council's top priorities. He added that the council undertakes mandatory verification of the academic qualifications and registration documents of medical practitioners.

​There would be no leniency in cases involving the practice of medicine based on forged degrees or fraudulent documents, and strict action would continue to be taken in accordance with the rules.